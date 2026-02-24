NFL Draft Positions the 49ers Will Focus on at the Combine

The NFL Combine has officially begun. This is the first step for the San Francisco 49ers to work towards improving their team.

It helps them gain more information on players for the NFL draft in two months. With that said, the 49ers should make it easier on themselves and focus on four positions at the combine where they need an impact player.

Wide Receiver

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This is a no-brainer position for the 49ers to key in on. Wide receiver desperately needs improvement with Brandon Aiyuk out and Jauan Jennings most likely gone.

The 49ers need another cornerstone player at receiver, specifically someone with speed. Generating explosive plays was lacking from the 49ers’ wide receivers in 2025.

Look for them to have several names circled, especially when the 40-yard dash commences. They’ll also be tuned into their route-running skills, as the 49ers need polished route runners.

Edge Rusher

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) reacts with San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

There’s no such thing as too many edge rushers. Expect the 49ers to keep their eyes peeled for a player with some power. If there’s one thing the Seattle Seahawks have shown them, it’s that they need aggressors.

Plus, if the 49ers can find a hidden gem that ends up being the perfect complement to Nick Bosa, then they will have hit a home run. They’ve been wanting that for Bosa since Dee Ford in 2019.

That way, if Bosa ever has to miss time again, they won't have an irrelevant pass-rushing unit again. The 49ers have to do everything they can to avoid that from happening, and honing in on edge rushers at the combine can help that.

Tight End

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Another position the 49ers have wanted to hit on badly is tight end. They’ve been looking for a No. 2 option to pair with George Kittle. And with Kittle nursing a torn Achilles, it makes tight end a glaring position again.

Jake Tonges is a decent receiver, but he’s mediocre at blocking. That’s why Kyle Shanahan only plays Tones when Kittle is inactive or compromised. They need a tight end who can receive and block well.

The 49ers will be looking for a tight end prospect who possesses those traits at the combine. A first-round investment won’t be their move, but they’d seriously consider someone in the second round that pops up.

Offensive Tackle

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

At some point, the 49ers need to find their heir apparent to Trent Williams. He’s confirmed that he will be returning in 2026, and that’s fantastic. However, it shouldn’t stop the 49ers from drafting his replacement.

It has to start at the combine. They’ll look for a strong, technically sound tackle who can move well laterally to kick out on blocks for outside runs. It’s what Williams does so well at, along with keeping the quarterback upright.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.