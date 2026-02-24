NFL Draft Positions the 49ers Will Focus on at the Combine
The NFL Combine has officially begun. This is the first step for the San Francisco 49ers to work towards improving their team.
It helps them gain more information on players for the NFL draft in two months. With that said, the 49ers should make it easier on themselves and focus on four positions at the combine where they need an impact player.
Wide Receiver
This is a no-brainer position for the 49ers to key in on. Wide receiver desperately needs improvement with Brandon Aiyuk out and Jauan Jennings most likely gone.
The 49ers need another cornerstone player at receiver, specifically someone with speed. Generating explosive plays was lacking from the 49ers’ wide receivers in 2025.
Look for them to have several names circled, especially when the 40-yard dash commences. They’ll also be tuned into their route-running skills, as the 49ers need polished route runners.
Edge Rusher
There’s no such thing as too many edge rushers. Expect the 49ers to keep their eyes peeled for a player with some power. If there’s one thing the Seattle Seahawks have shown them, it’s that they need aggressors.
Plus, if the 49ers can find a hidden gem that ends up being the perfect complement to Nick Bosa, then they will have hit a home run. They’ve been wanting that for Bosa since Dee Ford in 2019.
That way, if Bosa ever has to miss time again, they won't have an irrelevant pass-rushing unit again. The 49ers have to do everything they can to avoid that from happening, and honing in on edge rushers at the combine can help that.
Tight End
Another position the 49ers have wanted to hit on badly is tight end. They’ve been looking for a No. 2 option to pair with George Kittle. And with Kittle nursing a torn Achilles, it makes tight end a glaring position again.
Jake Tonges is a decent receiver, but he’s mediocre at blocking. That’s why Kyle Shanahan only plays Tones when Kittle is inactive or compromised. They need a tight end who can receive and block well.
The 49ers will be looking for a tight end prospect who possesses those traits at the combine. A first-round investment won’t be their move, but they’d seriously consider someone in the second round that pops up.
Offensive Tackle
At some point, the 49ers need to find their heir apparent to Trent Williams. He’s confirmed that he will be returning in 2026, and that’s fantastic. However, it shouldn’t stop the 49ers from drafting his replacement.
It has to start at the combine. They’ll look for a strong, technically sound tackle who can move well laterally to kick out on blocks for outside runs. It’s what Williams does so well at, along with keeping the quarterback upright.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN