No Player Addressed the Substation Before Joining the 49ers This Year

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has revealed that no player brought in during free agency mentioned the electric substation.

There were many moves made by the 49ers front office since free agency began on March 11. Notable key signings include future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, who joined the team, while additional receiver depth arrived in the form of Christian Kirk.

The team also brought back Dre Greenlaw, re-signed Jake Tonges and Eddy Piñeiro, and traded for Osa Odighizuwa.

With theories suggesting the electric substation was responsible for injuries, it is encouraging that the issue was no longer a major talking point after the 2025 season sparked widespread debate about the injuries that plagued the 49ers roster.

"Nobody asked about it, which was really interesting," shared Lynch to reporters, including All49ers at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. "I was prepared.

"We did hire an independent scientist, and he basically [said] it was a big nothing burger. We're safe. We're in a safe place of work. The levels are—I think I read in there—400 times less than unsafe zones, so it's a normal place of work, it's a normal gym. We are safe, we're healthy, and we feel really good about that."

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates with general manager John Lynch after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Some 49ers players had expressed concern about the substation, making it an issue the team could not ignore. This ultimately led Lynch to hire an independent expert to assess whether it had any effect on player welfare.

The findings showed that the facilities at and around Levi's Stadium do not correlate with the high number of injuries the 49ers have suffered in recent years.

"That [study] was important to us," Lynch said. "Not just to turn a blind eye, but to look into it because it's our players' wellness. It's not only our players' wellness, it's coaches, it's staff. It's encouraging. I felt like it would be that way, but it's encouraging that it came out in a good place.

Lynch added, "His findings were clear. Our facility is safe, exposure level is similar to what you'd experience in a typical workplace or commercial gym."

It is very encouraging news that no incoming player mentioned the substation, as the theories surrounding it had the potential to cause more harm than good for the 49ers and their appeal to prospective players. With no evidence to support those claims, the front office can now focus on the draft with a clear head.