No Player Addressed the Substation Before Joining the 49ers This Year
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San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has revealed that no player brought in during free agency mentioned the electric substation.
There were many moves made by the 49ers front office since free agency began on March 11. Notable key signings include future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, who joined the team, while additional receiver depth arrived in the form of Christian Kirk.
The team also brought back Dre Greenlaw, re-signed Jake Tonges and Eddy Piñeiro, and traded for Osa Odighizuwa.
With theories suggesting the electric substation was responsible for injuries, it is encouraging that the issue was no longer a major talking point after the 2025 season sparked widespread debate about the injuries that plagued the 49ers roster.
"Nobody asked about it, which was really interesting," shared Lynch to reporters, including All49ers at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. "I was prepared.
"We did hire an independent scientist, and he basically [said] it was a big nothing burger. We're safe. We're in a safe place of work. The levels are—I think I read in there—400 times less than unsafe zones, so it's a normal place of work, it's a normal gym. We are safe, we're healthy, and we feel really good about that."
Some 49ers players had expressed concern about the substation, making it an issue the team could not ignore. This ultimately led Lynch to hire an independent expert to assess whether it had any effect on player welfare.
The findings showed that the facilities at and around Levi's Stadium do not correlate with the high number of injuries the 49ers have suffered in recent years.
"That [study] was important to us," Lynch said. "Not just to turn a blind eye, but to look into it because it's our players' wellness. It's not only our players' wellness, it's coaches, it's staff. It's encouraging. I felt like it would be that way, but it's encouraging that it came out in a good place.
Lynch added, "His findings were clear. Our facility is safe, exposure level is similar to what you'd experience in a typical workplace or commercial gym."
It is very encouraging news that no incoming player mentioned the substation, as the theories surrounding it had the potential to cause more harm than good for the 49ers and their appeal to prospective players. With no evidence to support those claims, the front office can now focus on the draft with a clear head.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal