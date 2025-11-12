A notable upgrade has emerged for the 49ers offense
The San Francisco 49ers offense has not been the problem in the team's recent decline down the standings, but if they want to make any sort of run this season, they will be relying on that unit to be much better than they have been. While it is not a significant addition on paper, the 49ers getting Ben Bartch fully healthy will help them reach their full potential.
San Francisco 49ers are close to getting Ben Bartch back full-time
The 49ers started Bartch in Weeks 1 and 2, but he left the 49ers' second game with a high ankle sprain. Bartch was out from Week 3 through Week 9, but returned in Week 10. He played every third drive for the 49ers as the 49ers worked him back in from his long absence.
I thought he did alright. I thought it was good to just get him in there. He hasn't played in a while, so it was good to get him in some. Twenty-eight reps, I thought him and [Spencer Burford] Spence rotated well. Overall, I thought our O-Line did a pretty good job.- Kyle Shanahan
The plan could be similar to Malik Mustapha, who was rotationally involved for two weeks before starting and playing full-time during his third week back. If so, the change could not come at a better time.
The 49ers have had about enough when it came to rookie Connor Colby. He played from Week 3 through Week 8, but the team tried to substitute Nick Zakelj in for Colby during Weeks 7 and 8, and they finally replaced him with Spencer Burford in Week 9.
Burford split time with Bartch as they ease him back, but the 49ers' real plan was to move Burford out to left tackle to back up Trent Williams. Williams has been completely healthy, but the 49ers would have been in big trouble if anything had happened.
Bartch may just be an average player, but they were getting well below average production from the position before that. Only two teams in the NFL were getting a worse pressure allowed over expectation rate than the 49ers this season. If they can get that number from 30th anywhere close to average, it would be a notable upgrade.
The biggest question with Bartch has been staying healthy throughout his career, and it would be hard to guarantee that on the 49ers this season. Still, while it may not be a discussed change in the media cycle, it should improve the 49ers' pass protection in ways that will be notable on Sundays.
The only question now is if they do ease Bartch in with one more rotational game before letting him go, or if they liked enough of what they saw to give him the full-time work.