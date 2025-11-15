One 49ers player who will make life difficult for the Arizona Cardinals
After a few games with limited production, it looked like George Kittle was back with an impressive nine catches for 84 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. Entering Week 11, a lot of things are going in his favor to have a good game as well.
George Kittle could be a problem for the Arizona Cardinals
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus spotlighted Kittle against Budda Baker as his matchup to watch in the game. While that may scare some 49ers, the analyst highlights why this could end up going in favor of the tight end.
49ers tight end George Kittle (82.8 grade; 2nd) is back. After missing a large chunk of the season due to injury, and then coming along a little slower than hoped in his return, Kittle exploded against the Rams, catching nine passes for 84 yards and a touchdown on an 81.5 overall PFF grade. Kittle should be the main focus of the 49ers’ passing game, even against Cardinals safety Budda Baker (53.5 grade; 77th), one of the hardest-hitting safeties around.- Thomas Valentine
Things aren’t going well for Baker in coverage; he’s surrendered 24 of 27 catches for 247 yards (16th-most) and two touchdowns, and is allowing a passer rating of 129.5 when targeted. Baker can still turn it on, though, so this will be a fun matchup.
Baker is a great player, but when Kittle turns it on, there are not many safeties in the NFL who can defend him. When you add in that Baker is having a bad year and Kittle is getting hot after last week, it should end with Kittle putting up big numbers.
Arizona would lean into a three-safety look, which helps them defend tight ends and big slots over the middle of the field. However, their third safety, Dadrian Taylor-Demerson, is likely going to miss this game, leaving them thin in the back end.
Last week the Cardinals elected to play linebacker Akeem Davis-Gather more often, but that may not work against an athletic tight end. Still, they are too thin at safety to go to their dime look as often as they used to.
Not only that, Mack Wilson is out, so the Cardinals will be starting their rookie linebacker Cody Simon. A team that is thin and inexperienced in the middle of the field is one that Kyle Shanahan is looking a,t thinking of different ways to target Kittle.
Lastly, while Mac Jones played well, he often got to his check-down quickly. This was great for Christian McCaffrey, but Kittle is targeted more often when Purdy plays compared to Jones. Purdy will keep the play alive longer and will give Kittle more contested chances that he can win against this competition.
If Kittle does not have the best game of his season, the 49ers are going to get upset by a struggling Cardinals team. However, everything points to him performing and being the leader in a game that ends with the 49ers scoring enough thanks to Kittle.