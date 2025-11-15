Cardinals Writer Provides Scouting Report for 49ers Week 11 Rematch
The San Francisco 49ers need a rebound win after a brutal loss in Week 10. Their next opponent will be the Arizona Cardinals, whom they will face for the second time this season.
It's been eight weeks since these two teams battled, so a lot has changed. To help gain insight on the 49ers Week 11 rematch Cardinals, I asked Cardinals on SI writer Donnie Druin five questions to provide a scouting report.
1) How different is the Cardinals' offense with Jacoby Brissett instead of Kyler Murray?
Druin: The offense looked night and day different until last week's throttling in Seattle. With Brissett, the Cardinals have been much more willing to open the playbook up and utilize play-action like they've wanted to.
Brissett does a better job of delivering tough throws while standing firm in the pocket - though his escapability and threat as a runner obviously is not near Murray. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has shifted towards a more pass-friendly approach with Brissett, and as a result, the offense has just been overall more aggressive.
2) Marvin Harrison Jr. will be out of this game. What change does that make to the offense?
Druin: Harrison's absence alone changes things, though Arizona also placed Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko on injured reserve this week, so the Cardinals are now down to Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch as their top two wideouts.
Arizona can't run the ball nearly like they'd like to, and with Harrison out of the mix, the 49ers should be able to focus more on star tight end Trey McBride. Harrison's had an up-and-down year in terms of production, but there's no denying the attention he commands when he's on the field.
3) What's an area of weakness you think the 49ers can or will try to exploit?
Druin: The Cardinals are once again starting rookie linebacker Cody Simon, who carries the green dot and makes defensive calls for the defense, with Mack Wilson Sr. now out another week. Simon, a fourth-round pick, was thrown into the fire and had a mixed bag of results in Seattle.
It's not so much getting the call in via radio; it's when that communication shuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock, and Simon has to make his own calls against a Kyle Shanahan offense that is notorious for its exotic twists and wrinkles. I'd expect San Francisco to really take advantage of a rookie anchoring Arizona's defense.
4) Has the Cardinals' pass rush continued in its strong form as it did in Week 3?
Druin: Yes and no. Individually, guys such as Calais Campbell and Josh Sweat have absolutely lived up to the billing, while Walter Nolen had a strong debut on Monday Night Football. As a unit, the Cardinals simply haven't gotten to the quarterback with just 18 sacks on the year.
That's a result of Nick Rallis not sending a ton of blitzes to opposing passers while their base rushes - notably in the interior - aren't winning their battles. It has potential, but the collective front has overall been disappointing.
5) What is your prediction?
Druin: I think the 49ers should walk out of State Farm Stadium with a win. While the Cardinals aren't very far behind in terms of talent, Arizona simply hasn't been able to close games out, especially within the division.
Did Seattle give Robert Saleh the blueprint on how to slow Arizona down? I think we'll find out, while injuries to the Cardinals' defense will prove to be too much to overcome. SF 28, AZ 14
