The one big positive from 49ers' defensive collapse against the Rams
The San Francisco 49ers' defense has been one of the five worst units in the NFL since Week 5. While that may not be the fault of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, it is going to be hard for teams with a need at head coach to justify hiring him. That could end up being a win for the 49ers.
San Francisco 49ers injuries may cost Robert Saleh a head coaching job in 2026
Robert Saleh has been great this year if you watch what the 49ers do. When the season started, it looked like a unit that was young and a touch undermanned would play above expectations. They got out to a 4-1 start to the season, with the defense being a significant help.
However, without Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Mykel Williams, and shuffling at other spots, the unit is not nearly the same in recent weeks. That has not stopped Saleh from unloading his playbook on opposing teams.
The 49ers have blitzed, stunted, dropped back, played more dime, swapped safeties, swapped coverages, you name it. Saleh has done things that are not considered traditional Saleh tendencies to find a way to make this unit better, and it has not worked.
So, from the insider perspective, 49ers fans love and cherish what he is doing. On the outside, no team can hire their next head coach as the guy who led a bottom-of-the-barrel defense.
When you hear about the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants head coaching jobs, you are typically hearing offensive minds. Both teams want to pair their young quarterback with a head coach who is on the same page with him, in the meeting rooms directly with him, and growing with him.
You are not hearing many defensive names at all tied to those positions, and if you do, it has not been Saleh yet. Saleh will likely get another chance, but coming off this season, it may be further down the road.
He likely wants that chance, but this will help the 49ers tremendously. The team has a young unit, and the fit is obviously perfect. If they can get healthy next year and the young names start to get comfortable in the second year of the defense, you can start to see the group hit its ceiling. For now, they are going to have to make it work with whatever they have.