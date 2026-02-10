One Bright Side for the 49ers After the Seahawks Won the Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO -- Watching the Seattle Seahawks destroy the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX had to have annoyed the San Francisco 49ers.

It's even worse when you consider that the Seahawks won it in the 49ers' stadium. It's like salt in a wound. However, there is consolation for the 49ers after Seattle won the Super Bowl.

A bright side the 49ers have

The bright side is that the Seahawks are losing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Immediately after the Super Bowl win, Kubiak revealed that he will be the next Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kubiak played a significant role in the Seahawks' offense, playing at an effective level. Their run game was smooth because of him. Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba popped off because of him.

Now, they lose the coach who had the formula to allow all of those players/facets thrive. This could be what leads to Darnold regressing. By no means was Darnold amazing this year.

But he did play effectively and smartly, despite having a ton of turnovers. With Kubiak gone, you have to wonder if his consistency with his positive plays drops, and he ends up plummeting.

I'd lean towards that being the case. No other coach will be as good as Kubiak was for the Seahawks as offensive coordinator. It's always extremely difficult to replace an incredible play caller.

Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles. They had a ton of talent on offense, but once Kellen Moore left his role as offensive coordinator to be the Head Coach of the New Orleans Saitns, they crashed.

More often than not, it leads to a dropoff the following season. Plus, the Seahawks aren't some powerhouse offense. Aside from Smith-Njigba, they don't have threatening players.

Kenneth Walker, who was the Super Bowl LX MVP, is an unrestricted free agent. If he leaves, it weakens the Seahawks' offense further. It would be an insult to injury with Kubiak already gone.

Matching up against the Seahawks should be easier for the 49ers' defense next year. They'll have all of their best players back (Nick Bosa, Fred Warner) and promising ones (Mykel Williams).

If they can boost their defense with a couple of more players, then they should have the upper hand against Seattle's offense without Kubiak.

Witnessing the Seahawks win the Super Bowl is annoying for the 49ers, but at least they know they won't be as good on offense in 2026.

