What the 49ers Should Learn From the Seahawks Winning the Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA -- What a dominating victory for the Seattle Seahawks over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. At no point did it seem like the Patriots had a shot.

The Seahawks did to the Patriots what they did to the San Francisco 49ers in their last two matchups -- stifle their offense. It was a defensive clinic put on by the Seahawks.

And now, they're Super Bowl champions in year two of Mike Macdonald's tenure. The 49ers would have been wise to watch that game, as there was something to learn from Seattle's win.

49ers should learn this from Seattle

It's that they need to drastically improve in the trenches. What got the Seahawks to the Super Bowl and won it was thanks to their destructive defensive front.

As great as players like Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori, and Ernest Jones are, the real heroes on the Seahawks' defense are the defensive linemen.

Byron Murphy II, DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Derick Hall, and more are the reasons the Seahawks are a ferocious defense. The 49ers used to understand that.

They used to understand that a lethal defensive line was everything. They haven't had an impactful defensive line since 2021, and the last time it was a great unit was in 2019.

The 49ers need to study how Seattle accumulated these players. Some were in the draft, which the 49ers have struggled with, while others were key free-agent signings.

It was thanks to those moves they got right at the defensive line that led them to win the Super Bowl. They had Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense in a nightmare.

Aside from a few plays, the Patriots stood no chance, and it was due to the chaos caused by the Seahawks' defensive front. The 49ers need to come close to that.

They also need to prepare against that. Not only do the 49ers need to boost their defensive line, but they also need to improve their offensive line as well.

Now, their offensive line gets unnecessarily criticized. They're not a bad unit at all, but they're not a great one either. It's been fine for the 49ers to run a high-level offense.

However, if they want to compete with the Seahawks, they need to refresh their offensive line. Trent Williams is the only player who is fine against Seattle.

Everyone else will have their fits against the chaos. Unfortunately, I'm not sure any offensive line changes are coming this offseason aside from left guard.

The 49ers love Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni is entering year three, and they just extended Colton McKivitz. This will be the same offensive line they trot out in 2026.

Plus, Kyle Shanahan doesn't put much stock in investing in the offensive line during the draft. It's all a moot point unless he changes. Hopefully, watching the Seahawks win alters his views.

