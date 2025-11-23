One matchup the 49ers must dominate against the Panthers
George Kittle is hot, and the run is expected to extend on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers. Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus went through the matchup to watch on the game and noted that Kittle may be have a great opportunity.
The San Francisco 49ers must attack the Carolina Panthers with George Kittle
Over the last few weeks, 49ers tight end George Kittle (86.9 grade; 1st) has stepped back in from injury and immediately slotted into his rightful spot as the best tight end in the NFL. In the last two games, Kittle has caught 15 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and leads all tight ends with an 88.7 grade.- Thomas Valentine
He’s a matchup nightmare for any defense, especially a Panthers unit with a 55.2 PFF coverage grade (19th). Kittle will line up against the Panthers’ linebackers, safeties and slot corners, and give all of them a day at the races.
Valentine is correct that Kittle is hot. He averaged just 1.32 yards per route run in his first two games back, but that is up to 2.79 in the last two games. The quarterback change obviously did not impact things, as Kittle had a big game with both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones throwing him the ball.
Valentine noted that the matchup is going to be good for Kittle, but did not completely expand on why. Yes, the Carolina Panthers are weak in the middle of their secondary, but now they are also injured. Both linebackers, Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace, are going to miss this game.
It will leave the team starting Claundin Cherlus and Maema Njuongmeta at linebacker. If you just said ‘who’, you are not alone. They have a combined four career starts to date. Even more than that, the team has serious questions in the slot.
They have been starting Chau Smith-Wade, but he was essentially benched last week as the team opted to give a rookie UDFA Corey Thornton his first real look. Whether they stick with the unknown rookie or turn back to the player they benched, the position is going to be susceptible.
Kyle Shanahan is one of the best in the NFL at finding a weakness in the defense and finding multiple ways to expose it. This is especially true at linebacker, as he is great at finding the soft spots in the middle of the field due to crossing routes and motion. This should leave Kittle in a good spot.
The 49ers defense is not going to be good enough to win them games this season. Carolina is going to be able to score, and if the 49ers do not put up on their end, they are going to be in a tough spot. There are some concerns when it comes to the 49ers run game, and they do have Jaycee Horn on the outside who can shut down half of the field.
However, the holes in the middle of the unit should be exposed and should give the 49ers a path to victory.