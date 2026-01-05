One trade has been finalized for the San Francisco 49ers

With the close of the regular season comes the close of a trade for the San Francisco 49ers. When the 49ers acquired Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles, the terms were conditional. Now, we know that the Eagles will receive the 49ers' fifth-round pick.

The San Francisco 49ers will trade a fifth-round pick for Bryce Huff.

The details of the trade were based on his performance in the regular season. If Huff recorded eight sacks with the 49ers, the team would owe Philadelphia a fourth-round pick. However, anything under eight would result in a fifth-round pick. Huff finished the season with just four sacks, so that the Eagles will get the fifth.



Through seven weeks, it was looking as if San Francisco would be giving up the higher pick of the two. Huff recorded four sacks over the first seven games. However, he suffered a hamstring injury and was sidelined for two weeks.

In a bit of a surprise, he did not record a single sack after he came back from the injury. Some of this could come back to the injury. He certainly lacks explosion down the stretch.

Some of this is tied to the pieces around him falling apart. Three of his four sacks were before Nick Bosa was sidelined for the season. The other was before Mykel Williams was sidelined for the season.

Earlier in the year the 49ers did not need Huff on early downs, and his job was to fire on pass-rushing snaps. With Bosa on the edge and Williams sliding inside, he was not the first thing that offenses were focusing on. This is when he thrived.

As the injuries mounted, the attention shifted to Huff. Huff had to play more early downs and use more energy defending the run. On pass downs, he was not as fresh and had more attention on him because he was the only one who could physically change the game. So, the stats plummeted.

Had Huff delivered on his eight sacks, the 49ers would not have hated sending a fourth; they needed the pass rush help desperately this season. Still, it does help that Huff did not just inch over because he started so hot and finished so poorly.

Huff is signed through next season, and the 49ers have to hope that what they saw earlier in the year can continue throughout a full year if the pieces, such as Bosa, Williams, and a few new additions, are helping.

