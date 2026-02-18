One Wide Receiver the 49ers Should Sign if Released

Wide receiver is a glaring position of need for the San Francisco 49ers.

Jauan Jennings will most likely sign with another team, Brandon Aiyuk is gone, and Ricky Pearsall is unreliable. An addition at wide receiver is desperately needed to raise the ceiling of the 49ers' offense.

Free agency will be one avenue that they can explore to improve the position, but there isn't an enticing player to go after. However, that may change soon.

There is one wide receiver who may get released as a salary cap casualty. If he does, the 49ers need to pursue him immediately when he becomes a free agent.

49ers should sign this receiver if released

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) pushes Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) out of bounds Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That player is Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis Colts. Pittman is poised to get released if the Colts want to salvage close to $24 million in salary cap space, per The Athletic.

He carries a $26 million cap hit in 2026, and with how obscure the Colts' future looks, they will likely pull the trigger on releasing Pittman. If that happens, the 49ers need to be there to scoop him.

Pittman is an excellent talent who would boost the 49ers' offense. Now, he doesn't address the lack of speed that the 49ers need at the position.

But the 49ers can turn to their young players, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing, for that. Pittman would be a great fit for the 49ers.

This past season, the majority of his routes ran were in-breaking. That is a staple in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Pittman is effective on those routes, tallying 42 catches for 441 yards and three scores.

And while he isn't going to leave his defender in the dust with his speed, he can make an impact vertically. 168 of Pittman's routes ran were vertical.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He caught 11 passes for 173 yards and three scores with an average of 16.4 air yards per target. They aren't astounding numbers by any means, but he does have the ability to go down the field.

Pittman plays the possessive game, which is a fit for Brock Purdy. He doesn't have the arm to deliver on the money throws to speedy receivers anyway. All he needs to do is place it well for Pittman.

There's also some similarity in Pittman's game to Jennings, especially with their physique. His transition to the 49ers should be seamless.

Signing him will be fairly expensive. It usually is for a talented player in free agency. But the 49ers should stomach it for him.

Pittman is only 28 years old and has never had an adequate quarterback. Purdy is an upgrade over anyone he's had. Not to mention, he will thrive under Shanahan.

Paying the price for Pittman will be well worth it, as his best years may occur with the 49ers.

