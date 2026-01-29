Why Fred Warner believes Brock Purdy will lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since 1994.

It's been a long time, but the 49ers have come close on multiple occasions to winning the ultimate prize in football for a sixth time. They’ve lost three Super Bowls and five NFC Championship Games during that span.

Many quarterbacks have served as the face of the franchise since Steve Young’s historic six-touchdown performance carried the 49ers to their fifth and most recent Lombardi Trophy.

Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Jimmy Garoppolo, and now Brock Purdy haven’t been able to get it done. While Purdy has led the 49ers to both the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, he hasn’t finished the job. But time remains on his side.

Why Fred Warner thinks Brock Purdy will bring the 49ers a Super Bowl

Time remains on Purdy’s side. Since taking over as the starter in 2022, he’s come close to delivering a title, and he now begins the first season of a five-year, no-trade contract.

But time isn’t why Warner believes Purdy will end the drought that has lasted more than three decades, saying Purdy’s ability to process the game, anticipate coverages, and stay composed under pressure is his true secret weapon.

“He does everything at an elite level, in my opinion,” Warner said on Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s podcast.

"Especially when he came back from his injury this year and he started to come into his own and kinda get over that foot and get his mobility back.

"You really saw him come to life. I think he played the best ball out of any team quarterback in the league down the stretch.

"His ability to process (pre-snap and post-snap), I think that’s what separates the good from the greats… Purdy does it with the best of them.

"I’m happy he’s on my team. He definitely is gonna get us a Bowl.”

The key to the 49ers winning a Super Bowl is providing Purdy with a quality offensive line. If he has time and protection, he will continue to show why he’s a world-class quarterback.

But if Purdy ever does lead the 49ers to a sixth Lombardi Trophy, it should receive plaudits as one of the greatest stories in NFL history.

From Mr. Irrelevant to guiding one of the league’s most esteemed franchises to a Super Bowl after decades of near misses, it would be remembered in the history books.

