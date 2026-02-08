This Player Could Be the Free agent Answer for the 49ers Offensive Line

The San Francisco 49ers will have several important decisions to make in free agency, and one position that stands out as a potential upgrade is left guard. While there are multiple options available on the market, one player the 49ers should at least consider is Zion Johnson.

Johnson is a former first-round pick who spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He will enter free agency at just 27 years old, which puts him squarely in his prime. That age alone makes him an appealing option, as the 49ers could expect to get the best years of his career if they decide to pursue him.

Despite his relative youth, Johnson has logged significant experience. He has played 3,238 snaps at left guard and an additional 1,254 snaps at right guard. While the right guard snaps largely came during his rookie season in 2022, that versatility still carries value. Beyond that, San Francisco needs him at left guard, anyway.

The concern with Johnson is not availability, but performance. While he has been reliable in terms of staying on the field, he has not consistently graded as an above-average guard. The Chargers’ offensive line has struggled for several seasons, and although Johnson is rarely identified as the primary problem, he has also done little to elevate the unit’s overall reputation. As a result, the Chargers are not expected to bring him back in free agency.

According to Spotrac, Johnson is projected to earn more than $11 million per year, with a three-year deal worth approximately $33.8 million. That projection reflects the reality of the market. Johnson’s age, draft pedigree, and extensive starting experience all work in his favor at a time when few offensive linemen with those traits are available.

It would be easy to label that contract an overpay based purely on his on-field performance to this point. However, the appeal for San Francisco is the possibility that Johnson could thrive in a new environment. Playing next to Trent Williams could aid his development as well.

Even if Johnson simply continues to perform at an average level, that would still represent an upgrade for the 49ers. An average left guard would have been the best option San Francisco had last season and would immediately become the clear-cut starter heading into this year.

If the 49ers are serious about improving the offensive line, these are the types of decisions they will need to make. Signing a younger, experienced guard at market value may not be exciting, but it could provide much-needed stability at a critical position. The question is whether the 49ers believe Zion Johnson is worth the investment.

