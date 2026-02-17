This Recently Released Wide Receiver Could Interest the 49ers

The Miami Dolphins recently announced they will be releasing veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill. With wide receiver ranking among the San Francisco 49ers’ biggest offseason needs, it is only natural to question whether they should explore signing him.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pursue Tyreek Hill in free agency?

The case in favor is straightforward. If the 49ers allow Jauan Jennings to walk, their wide receiver room would currently consist of Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins. That group features a mix of injury concerns and largely unproven production. Adding Hill would instantly change the outlook of the position.

Even at this stage of his career, Hill brings elite speed and a history of game-changing plays in high-pressure moments. He would immediately become the most accomplished receiver on the roster and provide an explosive element that San Francisco lacked last season. The offense struggled to generate consistent vertical threats, and Hill’s presence alone would force defenses to adjust coverage.

There is also the broader market context. Few marquee names are reaching free agency, and the 49ers are drafting 27th overall. That draft position often leaves teams choosing from second-tier prospects rather than blue-chip talent. Signing Hill would give the 49ers a proven playmaker and allow them to address the rest of the depth chart more strategically.

Rich Storry-Imagn Images

However, the case against signing him is just as compelling. Hill will be 32 years old and is coming off an ACL tear. While Miami’s offense struggled during his final stretch there, he managed just one 100-yard performance across four games last season before the injury. Betting on a 32-year-old receiver returning from a major knee injury is inherently risky.

The 49ers have already dealt with significant injury issues across their roster in recent years. Committing meaningful cap space to another player with durability concerns could backfire quickly. There is no guarantee Hill returns to his previous level of explosiveness, and if the speed diminishes even slightly, his overall impact changes dramatically.

Given the need at wide receiver, the 49ers will almost certainly check in and gauge the market. That is simply due diligence. The key will be discipline. If Hill’s price aligns with the risk, the upside is undeniable. If the bidding escalates, San Francisco may be better served looking for a younger, more stable option.

This is a delicate balance between immediate impact and long-term sustainability, and one the 49ers must approach carefully.

Read More