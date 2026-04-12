Roger Goodell Responds to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's Australia Criticism
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NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sounded off on San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments about the season opener in Australia.
The 49ers are travelling to Melbourne to contest in the Melbourne Cricket Ground against NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams, the home team, for Week 1 of the new season.
The historic matchup is scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2026, marking the first NFL regular-season game played in Australia, with kickoff expected at 10:35 am local time. This would make it Thursday Night Football in the City by the Bay.
Roger Gooell responds to Kyle Shanahan's comments
At the recent NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Shanahan expressed his dislike for the 49ers traveling to Australia to start the season.
An 18-hour flight awaits, and there has been no official word on additional rest or downtime, which could leave both the Rams and the 49ers at a disadvantage heading into Week 2.
He admitted there are no real upsides to the game aside from helping grow the sport globally, and his comments are understandable considering the 49ers have to travel to the other side of the world and completely alter their preparation for the new season.
In response, Goodell told the media: "Coaches have a focus on winning. That's their number one job,"
"Coach Shanahan is enthusiastic and a great football coach, but also someone who truly understands the importance of growing our game globally.
"His job is to win. His job is to play. We'll make it a great experience for the team. That's one of the things we focus on.
"When they go back [to San Francisco], they go to make sure they can continue their competitiveness cause this game is real. This counts."
Goodell added he can send Shanahan an app to help with jet lag.
“I have not felt any jet lag at all. I thought it was a relatively easy trip.”
If anything, it's a very weak response from the NFL, who are clearly prioritizing money over player welfare. The international programme may be one of the best things to happen to the sport, but it’s a decision that overlooks the physical toll on players.
Long-haul travel, time zone changes, and disrupted preparation schedules risk competitive fairness and player recovery.
Losing in Week 1 could disadvantage the 49ers early on in the opening weeks, which could impact their final playoff outlook and potentially derail early momentum in an already highly competitive NFC.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal