NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sounded off on San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments about the season opener in Australia.

The 49ers are travelling to Melbourne to contest in the Melbourne Cricket Ground against NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams, the home team, for Week 1 of the new season.

The historic matchup is scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2026, marking the first NFL regular-season game played in Australia, with kickoff expected at 10:35 am local time. This would make it Thursday Night Football in the City by the Bay.

Roger Gooell responds to Kyle Shanahan's comments

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

At the recent NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Shanahan expressed his dislike for the 49ers traveling to Australia to start the season.

An 18-hour flight awaits, and there has been no official word on additional rest or downtime, which could leave both the Rams and the 49ers at a disadvantage heading into Week 2.

He admitted there are no real upsides to the game aside from helping grow the sport globally, and his comments are understandable considering the 49ers have to travel to the other side of the world and completely alter their preparation for the new season.

In response, Goodell told the media: "Coaches have a focus on winning. That's their number one job,"

"Coach Shanahan is enthusiastic and a great football coach, but also someone who truly understands the importance of growing our game globally.

"His job is to win. His job is to play. We'll make it a great experience for the team. That's one of the things we focus on.

"When they go back [to San Francisco], they go to make sure they can continue their competitiveness cause this game is real. This counts."

Goodell added he can send Shanahan an app to help with jet lag.

“I have not felt any jet lag at all. I thought it was a relatively easy trip.”

If anything, it's a very weak response from the NFL, who are clearly prioritizing money over player welfare. The international programme may be one of the best things to happen to the sport, but it’s a decision that overlooks the physical toll on players.

Long-haul travel, time zone changes, and disrupted preparation schedules risk competitive fairness and player recovery.

Losing in Week 1 could disadvantage the 49ers early on in the opening weeks, which could impact their final playoff outlook and potentially derail early momentum in an already highly competitive NFC.