Kyle Shanahan is Not Happy About the 49ers' Game in Australia
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San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't too happy about the prospect of going to Australia for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
The 49ers will kick off the new season down under at Melbourne Cricket Ground, facing their NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams as the away team as part of the NFL’s International Series.
The game will take place on Friday morning local time, making it a prime-time Thursday Night Football matchup in the United States to begin the season.
Kyle Shanahan on the Australia game: 'It is what it is'
The 49ers, like the Rams, will be on an 18-hour flight for the season opener, making it an exhaustive task for both teams to start the new season.
It is currently unclear when the 49ers will fly out, how much practice they will get leading up to the game, and how the logistics will affect Week 2 and beyond.
In uncharted territory, the 49ers could find themselves on the back foot purely because of the distance traveled.
Shanahan is not particularly pleased with the move, revealing that the team had no say in whether they would play there, as those decisions are made by the NFL.
"I think there are eight international games and we've got two of them. Our goal to go 19 hours away. We’re going back in time or into the future. It is what it is. We’ll deal with it," he told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.
When asked if there are any upsides to the game taking place in Australia, he stated: "No, not at all. It's cool for the league globally. As far as the teams doing it, there's not much benefit to it."
The importance of Week 1 is even greater for the San Francisco 49ers. They cannot afford to have many injuries through training camp and preseason games, as the last thing the franchise needs is to lose key roster pieces before the season begins.
There is supposed to be time to recalibrate after the start of the year, but that remains unclear, and a loss would immediately put the franchise on the back foot. With the added challenge of international travel and a short turnaround, preparation will be crucial.
The coaching staff will need to carefully manage workloads in the weeks leading up to the opener to ensure players arrive in Australia fresh and ready. Any disruption to that process could make an already difficult start to the season even more challenging.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal