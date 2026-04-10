What Roger Goodell Meant in His Comments About 49ers' Kyle Shanahan

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is currently in Australia in preparation for when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams there in Week 1.

Goodell fielded questions from reporters, where he was asked about Kyle Shanahan's negative comments back at the NFL annual meeting about having to play in Australia.

"Coaches have a focus on winning. That's their number one job," said Goodell. "Coach Shanahan is enthusiastic and a great football coach. But also someone who truly understands the importance of expanding our game globally. But his job is to win. His job is to play. We're going to make it a great experience for the team."

Goodell was also asked about the jet lag, which he said, with a smile, that he has an app that he can send to Shanahan to help with it, and that the trip was easy.

Parsing through Goodell's comments

Spicy! #49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says he knows for a fact the #Rams lobbied to play them in Australia because 49ers fans take over SoFi Stadium.



Shanahan wants the NFL, in return, to send the Rams to Mexico later in the year when the 49ers have a game there.



“I’m requesting them… pic.twitter.com/RCxPQYWdAl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 31, 2026

Goodell may have come off as sounding "nice" with his words, but he essentially called Shanahan out. What he actually meant to say is for Shanahan and the 49ers to get over it.

They have to play in Australia, like it or not. So what if they have to travel far and all? His job is to focus on winning that game and not worry about anything else.

On one hand, this is hilarious. Goodell is telling Shanahan to either get with the program, which is global expansion, or sit down and be quiet.

On the other hand, Shanahan should be offended by these comments. He would be well within his rights to respond to those comments, or even double down on what he said about playing in Australia.

What Shanahan said back at the annual meeting wasn't wrong at all. He was justified in what he said and how he feels. If anything, he was kind of soft with his comments.

Shanahan will surely be asked about what Goodell said when OTAs open up in the next month. Playing Week 1 in Australia will be a continual talking point for the 49ers until the week after it's over.

It might even be a talking point weeks after that. This is uncharted territory for anyone in the NFL. Playing in Australia could cause the 49ers to be sluggish beyond Week 1.

Shanahan and the players will be asked about it. And they'll surely say it's awful and that they can't think too much about it.

And all of this is thanks to the Rams. What a true rival.

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