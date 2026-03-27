San Francisco 49ers Post Free Agency LB Depth Chart: Deepest Group
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The San Francisco 49ers have made the majority of their offseason moves before the 2026 NFL draft. So, it is a good time to look back at the roster and see which positions are the thinnest heading into the NFL draft. What does their linebacker depth chart look like?
San Francisco 49ers linebacker depth chart
Fred Warner
Assuming Fred Warner is healthy, he is going to be right back in his spot as one of the best linebackers in the NFL, and at the top of the 49ers' defense.
Dre Greenlaw
The 49ers brought back Greenlaw after he went to Denver for a season. After recovering from an Achilles injury, he suffered hamstring and thigh issues with the Broncos. So, there is a risk to signing him. However, on the field, he is better than Dee Winters, and the 49ers trust him to know the scheme and play well next to Fred Warner.
Dee Winters
Winters lost his role next to Warner, but he could still get on the field as the SAM, replacing Luke Gifford, who played 16% of the snaps last year. That is a big drop in playing time, but Winters does fit the role well. His best traits are running downhill and blitzing, which he should do a lot more of now.
Tatum Bethune
Tatum Bethune will work as the backup to Warner in the MIKE role. He looked pretty good until an injury sidelined him as well.
Garrett Wallow
Wallow would be the backup to Greenlaw as the WILL on this depth chart. He signed late in the year, but thrived in that role when he was asked to start late in the season.
Luke Gifford
Winters could remain as a WILL, and Gifford could see the field. However, Wallow and Nick Martin have potential for depth in that area, while they have a bigger need for a starting SAM linebacker.
Jalen Graham
Graham could try to make the team, but he has been a practice squad candidate since San Francisco drafted him.
Nick Martin
Can Martin beat out Wallow for the second WILL spot, or will he go from a third-round pick to the roster bubble that quickly?
Milo Eifler
Eifler was on the Arizona Cardinals last year and signed a futures contract this winter
San Francisco will not draft a linebacker
This is one position that is full. Even Martin is going to fight for a roster spot, and he has a real investment put into him. They do not need much more.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley