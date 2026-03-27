San Francisco 49ers Post Free Agency LB Depth Chart: Deepest Group

The San Francisco 49ers have made the majority of their offseason moves before the 2026 NFL draft. So, it is a good time to look back at the roster and see which positions are the thinnest heading into the NFL draft. What does their linebacker depth chart look like?

San Francisco 49ers linebacker depth chart

Fred Warner

Assuming Fred Warner is healthy, he is going to be right back in his spot as one of the best linebackers in the NFL, and at the top of the 49ers' defense.

Dre Greenlaw

The 49ers brought back Greenlaw after he went to Denver for a season. After recovering from an Achilles injury, he suffered hamstring and thigh issues with the Broncos. So, there is a risk to signing him. However, on the field, he is better than Dee Winters, and the 49ers trust him to know the scheme and play well next to Fred Warner.

Dee Winters

Winters lost his role next to Warner, but he could still get on the field as the SAM, replacing Luke Gifford, who played 16% of the snaps last year. That is a big drop in playing time, but Winters does fit the role well. His best traits are running downhill and blitzing, which he should do a lot more of now.

Tatum Bethune

Tatum Bethune will work as the backup to Warner in the MIKE role. He looked pretty good until an injury sidelined him as well.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Garrett Wallow

Wallow would be the backup to Greenlaw as the WILL on this depth chart. He signed late in the year, but thrived in that role when he was asked to start late in the season.

Luke Gifford

Winters could remain as a WILL, and Gifford could see the field. However, Wallow and Nick Martin have potential for depth in that area, while they have a bigger need for a starting SAM linebacker.

Jalen Graham

Graham could try to make the team, but he has been a practice squad candidate since San Francisco drafted him.

Nick Martin

Can Martin beat out Wallow for the second WILL spot, or will he go from a third-round pick to the roster bubble that quickly?

Milo Eifler

Eifler was on the Arizona Cardinals last year and signed a futures contract this winter

San Francisco will not draft a linebacker

This is one position that is full. Even Martin is going to fight for a roster spot, and he has a real investment put into him. They do not need much more.