Solving the 49ers Substation, plus Roger Craig, Mac Jones, and a SB Pick

The curse of the substation can be eliminated, at a cost of $2-4 million. Roger Craig Hall of Famer, his career was as relentless as his running style. Deal Mac Jones. I think Seattle wins.

The Substation

As long as the Niners face constant injury problems, the substation is going be a thorn in their side. Players will wonder if it’s real as ownership tries to bury it as a non-issue. George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey put it well: if the substation contributes a 1% negative difference to their performance, that’s a problem.

There’s a simple and relatively cheap answer to end this thing. EMF (Electromagnetic Field) studies indicate the effects have a range of 200 to 300 meters max. All the Niners have to do is move the practice field more than 300 meters away from the substation.

The red parking lot to the west is 400-500 meters from the substation. The north, yellow lot is 500 meters. Tear up a lot, install the new practice field, pave the old one into the replacement lot. Done. Cost: About $2-4 million.

This is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest solution. This can’t be gaslit, it will linger. Get ahead of the issue. The Niners don’t need to spend $20 million to move the substation, just convert a parking lot into a new practice field.

Based on his comments about the substation, it appears that Jed York is hoping to make the issue go away. Nope. It’s here now; the elephant in the room isn’t leaving.

York can remove the elephant for $2-4 million. There’s no reason not to do this. It’s cheap, easy and quick. Fix this.

Roger Craig

Tim Dillon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hall of Fame at last, well-earned.

I covered the Niners in Craig’s 1,000/1,000 season. The record wasn’t a consideration at first, then as the season went on, it was, “Wait a minute, he’s on pace.” It still seemed like climbing Everest. It didn’t seem possible, then it became probable, then inevitable.

That’s Roger Craig; he stayed healthy and consistent, competed, grinded, and found himself atop Everest. Craig was the first to do it for a reason. The focus and sustained effort to accomplish that should not be lost over time.

In the Dallas game at Candlestick when he set the record, Craig took the podium outside the locker room, and the media gave him a warm ovation. He was taken aback by it and moved. I’ve never seen the media do that before or since.

Some are saying he doesn’t belong in the Hall, citing this stat or that fumble. I will direct them to the Miami Super Bowl, three touchdowns. To his years as a fullback and then a feature back, to being the workhorse of the league’s best offense.

Craig was always willing and patient to answer my questions after games. I found him to be a class act throughout. I called track meets at Los Gatos High School, and he was in the stands to support his son. His girls were state meet finalists. Craig was a hurdler at Nebraska, which fed his high knees running style.

It was an honor to cover the Niners back then, and Roger Craig is part of why.

Mac Jones

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Word is the Niners won’t deal him, with the caveat that’s subject to change with a great offer. In a draft year that’s woeful at quarterback, the demand for Jones will be high and big offers could come in.

If they can deal Jones and 27 to move up to the mid 1st with the Jets at 16 or the Vikings at 18, I do it. The Niners need a star, not a starter. Rumors are they want to move up, but if they use a 2027 #1 to do it that would be foolish as that’s expected to be the most loaded draft in a decade.

Jones for a year, or a star for a decade. Not a tough choice, but that requires getting the pick right. There are available backup QBs in free agency, plus they need to see what they have in Kurtis Rourke.

Super Bowl

I have Seattle winning it. Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels have yet to face Mike Macdonald’s defense. Baptism by fire for a young quarterback. Brock Purdy faced Macdonald for the first time a few years ago at Christmas: four picks, delayed blitzes, simulated pressure, destruction.

Key for Seattle on offense: success in the early downs to avoid third and long. New England has a great run defense, so the Seahawks won’t have consistent success. Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba move the ball enough to get the win. Seattle 24-20.

