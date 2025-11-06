All 49ers

Some 49ers are frustrated that the team stood pat at the trade deadline

They should be frustrated.

Grant Cohn

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers made a controversial decision on Tuesday.

They chose not to get anyone at the NFL's trade deadline despite obvious and glaring needs on their defense after losing Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the season.

This decision did not go over well inside the 49ers' building, according to The Athletic's Michael Silver.

The 49ers fought like hell for the first two months of the season to win six games despite being the most injured team in the league. Now, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams are healthy, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings are getting healthy for the first time all season, and Ricky Pearsall and Brock Purdy should return at some point this season. And even if Purdy never returns, the 49ers are 5-2 with Mac Jones. So the offense has the potential to be elite down the stretch.

The defense has no such potential. As currently constituted, it's a liability against any team with a halfway decent offense. If the 49ers had traded for one impact player before the trade deadline, the defense might have been good enough to complement the offense in December and January. Now, it seems like the defense surely will be the reason the 49ers come up short this season. And yet, knowing this, the 49ers front office chose to do nothing.

I think it's fair to assume that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would have loved the team to trade for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. He was an All Pro under Saleh on the Jets. He could have been one of the cornerstones for the 49ers for the next few seasons. Instead, the 49ers watched as the Cowboys traded for him.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So why didn't the 49ers trade for Williams? Why didn't they do anything? Don't they want to win a Super Bowl?

Of course they do. But you have to understand that Williams has an expensive contract, and Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have gotten the 49ers to spend a ton of money since 2017. This year, the 49ers made it clear that they would not be spending big money on outside players. Instead, they wanted to go young and spend money to retain foundational members of their team.

It's possible that the owners have told Lynch and Shanahan that they can't trade and spend their way out of problems anymore and that they'll sink or swim based on their abilities to draft and develop players from now on.

If that's the case, it's too bad the owners don't want to win a Super Bowl as badly as the players and coaches do.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News