This stat suggests the 49ers will struggle when it matters most
Many believe that the San Francisco 49ers' defense will ultimately be what keeps them from making a Super Bowl run. While they have held up so far, they are missing significant pieces, and enough underlying stats tell you that they may not have enough fire power.
Will the San Francisco 49ers' defense fold when it matters most?
Using data from NFLFastR, a X user, JoshiosTweets was able to separate each team's defensive metrics solely against playoff offenses. The information does not look promising for the 49ers.
The 49ers rank 16th overall in defense against playoff teams. The issue is that only one potential playoff team is below them, and that is the winner of the NFC South. Both Carolina and Tampa Bay struggle against playoff teams,
However, when you look at the eight teams, it is the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams. Those are all playoff teams, and if you asked most fans to pick their Super Bowl winner, they would probably be picking one of these eight.
New England is 10th, and Chicago is 11th, making it 10 of the top 11 teams against playoff offenses in the playoffs.
San Francisco, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, and the NFC South winner are deemed as the worst defenses when they have to step up a class. These are the teams making the playoffs, but most do not see them going far. It is because we had already seen them struggle with good teams.
For San Francisco, most of their issues are tied to sacks and too many yards allowed. These go hand in hand as the team is not able to get enough pressure, and the quarterback is able to wait to find their talented options get open. The secondary cannot handle this.
San Francisco is actually one of the best when it comes to avoiding explosive plays, and they are solid down-to-down in success rate. This shows that they are well coached and can have moments.
However, they cannot get enough stops against the legitimate offenses when it matters. It is going to force their offense to try to be perfect, or else they are going to play from behind in the playoffs.
With two weeks to go, it will be interesting to see if the 49ers can either continue their offensive success or find ways for their defense to get more pressure, leading to more stops and turnovers.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley