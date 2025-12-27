This stat suggests the 49ers will struggle when it matters most

Many believe that the San Francisco 49ers' defense will ultimately be what keeps them from making a Super Bowl run. While they have held up so far, they are missing significant pieces, and enough underlying stats tell you that they may not have enough fire power.

Will the San Francisco 49ers' defense fold when it matters most?

Using data from NFLFastR, a X user, JoshiosTweets was able to separate each team's defensive metrics solely against playoff offenses. The information does not look promising for the 49ers.

Defensive Performance vs. Playoff Teams



It is no surprise to me the Texans are the #1 defense against playoff teams.



9 out of the top 10 teams are currently in the playoffs (Raiders?) pic.twitter.com/hTXwLTXuYv — Josh (@JoshiosTweets) December 26, 2025

The 49ers rank 16th overall in defense against playoff teams. The issue is that only one potential playoff team is below them, and that is the winner of the NFC South. Both Carolina and Tampa Bay struggle against playoff teams,

However, when you look at the eight teams, it is the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams. Those are all playoff teams, and if you asked most fans to pick their Super Bowl winner, they would probably be picking one of these eight.

New England is 10th, and Chicago is 11th, making it 10 of the top 11 teams against playoff offenses in the playoffs.

San Francisco, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, and the NFC South winner are deemed as the worst defenses when they have to step up a class. These are the teams making the playoffs, but most do not see them going far. It is because we had already seen them struggle with good teams.

For San Francisco, most of their issues are tied to sacks and too many yards allowed. These go hand in hand as the team is not able to get enough pressure, and the quarterback is able to wait to find their talented options get open. The secondary cannot handle this.

San Francisco is actually one of the best when it comes to avoiding explosive plays, and they are solid down-to-down in success rate. This shows that they are well coached and can have moments.

However, they cannot get enough stops against the legitimate offenses when it matters. It is going to force their offense to try to be perfect, or else they are going to play from behind in the playoffs.

With two weeks to go, it will be interesting to see if the 49ers can either continue their offensive success or find ways for their defense to get more pressure, leading to more stops and turnovers.

