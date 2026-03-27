This Ex-49er Believes 2026 is Crucially Important for Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall faces a make-or-break 2026 season as he enters his third season in the NFL.

Pearsall has spent part of the last two years sidelined due to disastrous personal adversity, most notably being shot, as well as injuries that have reduced his game time.

There's a lot of discussion about how important 2026 is to him, and notably, former 49er Donte Whitner shares the same view.

Donte Whitner states the significance of game time for Ricky Pearsall in 2026

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Whitner explained that, in his view, he has shown those qualities in past seasons, but emphasized the importance of remaining healthy throughout the entire season to be seen as a serious long-term option for San Francisco.

“The number one attribute for any professional athlete is availability. Yeah, being shot while being robbed is not his responsibility, but it is still on your track record," shared Whitner on the Grit Code Podcast.

"Last year coming into the season and healed up from the shot wound: PCL, knee injury, ankle, inconsistency and a lack of availability. That’s year two. Now we did see him flash. We did see his ability to separate. We did see him make plays, but we didn’t see it when it counted.

"Now you go into year three… If Ricky Pearsall misses around 50% of the availability in the games this year, I can say that it’s probably over for the perception of Ricky Pearsall developing into a number one wide receiver in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.”

Pearsall featured in 11 games and recorded 400 yards and three touchdowns in his debut year in 2024, before racking up 528 receiving yards in nine games the following season.

The evidence is there that he has the potential to record at least 800 yards, but if Pearsall can remain healthy, the 49ers will have an even stronger receiving unit following the free-agency acquisitions of future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and the signing of Christian Kirk to a one-year deal.

Pearsall signed a four-year contract when he was drafted, so he has everything to prove if he wants to earn a lucrative contract extension in the future. The front office will definitely decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option too.

Expectations are understandably high, and how well he performs this season will ultimately determine the value of that next deal.

With greater opportunity in the offense and added competition at receiver, Pearsall has a significant chance to establish himself as a key long-term piece.