Why the 49ers might be really regretting this draft decision

Five NFL analysts were polled this week to rank the top rookies in the NFL. While there are not any San Francisco 49ers on the list, it is interesting to note that Grey Zabel checked in at number seven on the list.

Did the San Francisco 49ers miss out on Grey Zabel?

The success of Seattle's offense this season is in large part due to the consistency of its interior offensive line. Zabel has the highest run block win rate among all qualified guards, using his exceptional agility and strength to clear rushing lanes. His poise in pass protection also stands out every week, as the Seahawks can go toe to toe with any team when quarterback Sam Darnold is comfortable. Matt Miler

As you may remember, the 49ers were tied to Zabel before the start of the 2025 NFL draft. Many thought that San Francisco would be the team that took him, but at the time, it was considered a reach at his draft slot.

It is hard to say for sure, because of the injury to Mykel Williams, but there is a real case to be made that Zabel would have been the better pick, and there are likely some in the 49ers front office that are still thinking about that.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Williams has not been bad when healthy, but he has not been overly impactful, either. Had he stayed healthy for the past five weeks it is hard to think that he would have made the top ten list. Williams was supposed to be a long-term play, but now that he is coming off of the injury, it is hard to be too excited about his upside next season.

You cannot knock Williams for his injury, but at the same time, he was coming from Georgia where Zabel was coming from North Dakota State. Zabel has handled that jump much better, and the jump has been much higher.

San Francisco obviously had a need at edge rusher, but the 49ers still have a hole at left guard to this day, as they failed to address the position after passing on Zabel. We have seen first hand that the 49ers could win with a questionable defense as long as the offense can stay on schedule. If the offense was a touch more complete with Zabel at left guard the team could have a higher ceiling right now.

It is easy to say that this was revisionist history, but there probably was a large group of 49ers fans who were hoping that Zabel would have been the pick when the 49ers turned in their card back in April. Now, they are seeing that the bet on the lineman from the FCS school may have been the right call, and worse than all, he plays for the division rival Seattle Seahawks.

As Zabel progresses, he will always be a what could have been for the 49ers.

