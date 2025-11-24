The 49ers have had a wild season in 2025. Key injuries up and down the board, the Brandon Aiyuk saga, and so much more. Through it all, this team is still in a position to make the playoffs, but a win against the Panthers is the only way to keep the momentum moving in their direction.

This Panthers unit has had a similar season as the 49ers, a rocky and tumultuous one. They have gone from being at the bottom in rush defense and points allowed, to being nearly top 10 in both categories. Even with their improvements, there are still some weaknesses the Niners can exploit for a win, so what are they?

1. Maintain a clean pocket

The Panthers have struggled getting to the Quarterback this season. PFF has them ranked as the 31st team, with a Pass Rush Grade of 60.2. Meanwhile, the 49ers are ranked 17th in Pass Blocking, with a grade of 64. This should be a quality matchup for both sides, but the 49ers must win the matchup. If they want to be in the game, Brock Purdy is going to need a clean pocket. According to PFF, Brock Purdy, in a clean pocket, is a great decision-maker. His grades in a clean pocket are vastly better than under pressure. Currently, Brock has a 73.4 Passer Grade in a clean pocket, and drops to a 49.7 Passer Grade under pressure. If you want to win this game, Purdy needs time to think and throw the correct pass.

2. Find George Kittle

With all of this recent drama with Brandon Aiyuk's soon-to-be voided contract, some people anticipate the 49ers showing off their WR core. This could work out well, but I am way too high on Jaycee Horn as a player. He's a guy who will go for the ball and likely get an interception. That's just one of many reasons why George Kittle will be a focal point in the offense. Not only will finding receivers be tough, but finding Kittle should be easy. Not only is he a Top 3 Tight End in the league, but he will be facing a team that has been terrible at guarding Tight Ends. Only 9 teams have allowed opposing TEs over 700 yards on the season, and Carolina is one of them. Expect to see plenty of Kittle's first-down celebration today.

3. Go for Fumbles

This might be the biggest key. The Panthers have been two different football teams this season. In some games, Bryce Young looks like an amazing QB. He'll make the right reads, throw some beautiful passes, and even get his legs moving for easy first downs. In other games, he'll look like a chicken with its head cut off and make some of the worst throws possible. It's hard to know which version of Young the Niners will see, but what is always a constant is his inability to hold onto the football. Bryce is currently tied for 5th amongst QBs in fumbles this season. If the 49ers can get to Bryce before he releases the ball, they should be able to secure a fumble. If they can do that once or twice, the game will be in their hands.

So how will they do? Should be an easy win. My final score prediction is sitting at 27-14 for the Red and Gold.

