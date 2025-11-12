Two players on the 49ers are poised for a strong second half of 2025
The San Francisco 49ers are going to need a strong back half of the season from the core pieces of their roster that they have healthy if they want to make a run into the playoffs. They have two names who were not present during the 49ers' 4-1 start, but they can help the team stay on track to end the year with their performances.
The San Francisco 49ers are ready for George Kittle to break out
Even though the 49ers lost, George Kittle was the one to get the offensive spark going. The Rams got up 14-0, and the 49ers had run just three plays. After a first down play went for a loss, Kittle made a diving grab to move the chains, get the crowd into it, and show the fans that he was back.
Kittle finished with 84 yards, a season-high. He has not been a massive contributor to the passing attack, but it is not a surprise that the rushing offense had its two best performances when Kittle was in the lineup.
He already changed the run game, and he is starting to show in the passing game. If San Francisco wants to make a run, they need Kittle to be elite.
Malik Mustapha is ascending for the San Francisco 49ers
Mustapha has missed the first five games of the season, so he has only been around when the defense is poor. However, it is not because of his play. Mustapha did not start in the first two games, but he has been a noticeable addition in the past two.
As a run defender, you may be seeing him a bit too much, indicating the defensive line is not doing its job. However, as a last line of defense, he has been solid. He also appears to be one of the few defenders who has not been picked on extensively in coverage.
Mustapaha may not be on the next Fred Warner trajectory, but he is playing well and is slowly becoming the best defender on the team. If the 49ers want to make any sort of noise, he is going to have to be that player.
Kittle and Mustapha are the two players with the talent to change the way things have been trending, but have not quite made their statement on the season yet. These are the two who should be expected to have strong second halves of the season.