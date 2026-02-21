Two Trade Offers That Could Force the 49ers to Move Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers have been clear this offseason that they will only move on from Mac Jones if they are completely blown away by an offer. As things stand, Jones is viewed as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league. That means any trade would have to meaningfully improve the roster.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report proposed one trade scenario for all 32 teams, and two of them involve San Francisco either sending Jones out or another team acquiring him.

Will the San Francisco 49ers trade Mac Jones?

The first scenario involves the Minnesota Vikings. In that proposal, the 49ers would receive pick No. 82 (a third-rounder) and a conditional selection that begins as a fourth-round pick but could escalate as high as a second-rounder based on playing time. That kind of structure is exactly what San Francisco should want if it considers moving Jones. The debate should be whether a third is enough for Jones, and to get the third with the chance to also get the chance add more is enticing.

The Vikings have uncertainty at quarterback, particularly with J.J. McCarthy still unproven and dealing with durability concerns. If Jones were to step in and play significant snaps, that conditional pick climbing into the second round becomes very realistic. For the 49ers, turning a backup quarterback into a potential Day 2 haul that includes a second-round pick would be extremely tempting.

The other proposed deal involves the Pittsburgh Steelers and edge rusher Nick Herbig, along with a late-round pick. Frankly, San Francisco may not even need the additional selection. Herbig alone could justify the swap.

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Despite being the third edge rusher behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Herbig produced 48 pressures, 7.5 sacks, and an eye-popping 22.4 percent pass rush win rate. For comparison, Highsmith recorded 9.5 sacks with a 15.3 percent win rate, while Watt posted 7 sacks and a 15.1 percent win rate. Herbig’s efficiency stands out.

He is slightly undersized, but that could complement a bigger-bodied edge like Mykel Williams in San Francisco’s rotation. More importantly, Herbig is young, cost-controlled, and already productive, three traits the 49ers desperately need along their defensive front.

If the 49ers are serious about being “blown away,” these are the types of offers that qualify. A potential second-round pick package or a young, high-efficiency pass rusher addresses real needs. Anything less likely keeps Jones in San Francisco.