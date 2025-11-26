An unlikely unit could make 49ers contenders
Earlier in the season, the thought was that the San Francisco 49ers' passing attack was hot enough to make a run into the postseason as long as they could figure things out on the ground.
However, while Brock Purdy has returned to the lineup and the 49ers have been sorting the air game out, it has been the ability to rush the ball in recent weeks that has led the 49ers to lean on the ground game as they run towards the playoffs.
San Francisco 49ers can lean on the run game as the playoffs approach
The 49ers offense ranks 8th in the NFL in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play since Week 7. That type of offensive production is going to make things interesting in a playoff setting. This is led by a rushing unit that ranks 9th in EPA/play and 3rd in rushing success rate over that time.
Yes, you read that right. The ground attack that could hardly get anything going in the first few weeks ranks third in a notable category.
The 49ers ranked 27th in EPA/play and 23rd in success rate over the first six weeks of the season. The difference is eye-opening. A few things can be attributed.
Obviously, George Kittle is back, which does improve things. He changes the schematics and the on-field performance. Dominick Puni is clearly healthy and playing better after bottoming out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 49ers changed things up schematically since then, and it did help that they faced a few below-average rushing defenses after facing nothing but above-average groups in the first six games. Still, while the Giants, Falcons, and Cardinals have poor run defenses, the Texans, Rams, and Panthers are still tough units. The 49ers have been running well regardless.
This is significant because the 49ers' defense can put together a drive or two, or they can lean on a turnover, but they cannot consistently shut down offenses. They are going to need the 49ers to not only put up points but also control the clock and the pace of play in the game.
So far, the 49ers have been able do it. They are 3-1 in their last four games and 4-2 since Kittle returned to the lineup. If they can continue to improve in this area, they may make some analysts rethink their stance on the 49ers' chances.
