What to expect from Clelin Ferrell in his second stint with the 49ers

Clelin Ferrell is back for a second stint in San Francisco.

Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (94) runs out of the tunnel before the start of the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
A familiar face returns to the San Francisco 49ers as defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell joins the team’s practice squad.

Ferrell’s return marks his second stint in red and gold, adding depth to the 49ers’ roster following the addition of Keion White in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Clelin Ferrell feels back at 'home' after rejoining the 49ers

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Ferrell’s only previous season in San Francisco was in 2023, when the team fell just short of Super Bowl success.

That 2023 season was the only one in which Ferrell completed every regular-season game since being drafted in the first round by Oakland/Las Vegas in 2019.

“For me, when first came here, it felt like home,” Ferrell said to NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. “There are a lot of new people in the house, but the cook is still the same, so it feels good.” 

“That’s one of the reasons that, God willing, I was brought in here. Just to shed a light on any of the young guys. But it’s a long season, especially how we do things here. It’s a very physical team - try to be. So it’s not so much the accumulation of the year, it’s about mentally staying in it, keep going at it every single week.” 

Ferrell’s experience with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek’s system from 2023 positions him well, following a year where he recorded 30 quarterback pressures, 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 13 QB hits.

“[Kocurek] always puts you in the best possible position to win, and he’s really big on speaking life into people,” Ferrell said.

"Being ready for the moment. There are so many guys who get put in position. Really just instilling confidence in players. I think that’s why guys have had success even when they leave here.”  

After leaving the 49ers, Ferrell made 14 starts with the Washington Commanders before joining the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. While his recent lack of game action suggests a slower integration, he remains an option on rushing downs alongside Bryce Huff.

“I feel good,” Ferrell admitted. “I feel like I’m trying to play some of my best ball. Just thankful for the opportunity. It’s amazing. Even just guys like seeing Nick in here or Kevin Givens, it’s really comfortable for me.”

Ferrell’s addition signals a low-risk move while providing additional roster depth, at least in the short term. Time will tell whether he can build on the solid résumé he established during the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl.

