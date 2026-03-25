What Free Agency Revealed About the 49ers

Free agency frenzy has come to a close, which means you shouldn't expect the San Francisco 49ers to pursue players for a while anymore.

They have done enough already with the free agents they signed, and it was all to address their needs. Any other signings made moving forward will be cheap, flyer deals for depth.

The 49ers executed free agency correctly. A job well done for them. But free agency revealed another aspect about the 49ers.

What free agency revealed

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It revealed that they only want aging veterans in their offense. That isn't shocking one bit. Kyle Shanahan has never had patience with rookies or young players.

Just look at who they signed. They brought in Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to revamp their wide receiver room. The 49ers will practically be utilizing veterans to lead their offense.

That comprises Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, and Demarcus Robinson. Now, it will have Evans and Kirk. Ricky Pearsall is the only young player the 49ers will utilize on offense.

Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are clearly phased out. They will only be called upon if an injury occurs, which will likely be the case.

Everyone, minus McCaffrey, suffered injuries last season, including Kirk and Evans. Cowing and Watkins will play with little to no experience.

Then, the 49ers will wonder why their offense isn't clicking as efficiently as they can. It's a gamble, as all moves in football are, but this one has clear indicators as to how it can play out.

Of course, everything could go well for the 49ers in 2026. Injuries could be limited, while they get the best of most of their veteran players.

But what about beyond? There is no future with the 49ers on their offense. Pearsall isn't even a lock to be part of it, and if he is, meaning he gets a second contract, he will be 29 years old by then.

The plan on defense is clear for the 49ers. They are young with a few flyers signed for potential high upside, like Dre Greenlaw. The long-term plan is there on defense.

What is it on offense? Don't forget the contract dispute with Trent Williams is ongoing. The 49ers will need his replacement on hand as soon as possible.

The NFL draft will be the next step in revealing what the 49ers' long-term plans are. But with free agency essentially over, it's that they won't trust any young player to help them in 2026.

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