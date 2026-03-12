Why the 49ers are Having a Perfect Free Agency Period
In this story:
The first week of free agency is nearing it's end with most of the big name players signed. This is where the San Francisco 49ers like to find bargain free agents.
Anticipate another addition or two in the next couple of weeks. However, if the 49ers were to remain quiet the rest of the way, then that's totally fine.
Four players have been added, including a trade, since free agency unofficially began on Mar. 9. And while that is a small number, the 49ers made those four signings meaningful.
49ers had a wise approach to free agency
They treated this free agency period perfectly by addressing their needs. Wide receiver was a desperate position, so they signed Mike Evans.
Depth at the offensive line was lacking, so they signed Vederian Lowe and Brett Toth. Lastly, they traded for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to bolster their defensive front.
All of these moves addressed their top positions of need, and they did it without investing significant resources. The riskiest move is for Evans since he'll be 33 years old coming off an injury-plagued season.
But at only $16 million guaranteed, he's essentially a one-year deal if it doesn't pan out. The 49ers don't lose anything in the long-term if this fails.
Their logic is sound because it addresses the team's needs during this period. Countless times, teams around the NFL will make the mistake of using free agency as an avenue to add the best players.
But that is meant for the NFL draft. It's why so many teams end up reaching hard for players with their picks. Free agency is meant for need, while the NFL draft is meant for the best players available.
49ers learned the hard way
The 49ers are a perfect example of what can go wrong when the draft is used for need. Just look at the 2023 NFL draft. They selected a kicker, Jake Moody, in the third round because they needed the position.
Kyle Shanahan was so arrogant with how stacked his team was that he thought drafting a kicker absurdly early was justifiable. How did that work out?
Moody barely lasted over two seasons before he was finally cut early in 2025. Then, the 49ers found Eddy Pineiro, and the rest is history now.
Free agency should always be for need, especially if you're the 49ers. Filling the holes on the team is the best approach during this time, so the NFL draft can be focused on adding high-level talent.
The additions the 49ers have made in free agency perfectly set them up for that.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN