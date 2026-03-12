Why the 49ers are Having a Perfect Free Agency Period

The first week of free agency is nearing it's end with most of the big name players signed. This is where the San Francisco 49ers like to find bargain free agents.

Anticipate another addition or two in the next couple of weeks. However, if the 49ers were to remain quiet the rest of the way, then that's totally fine.

Four players have been added, including a trade, since free agency unofficially began on Mar. 9. And while that is a small number, the 49ers made those four signings meaningful.

49ers had a wise approach to free agency

I may not be the biggest fan of the Mike Evans addition (more now after the cheap deal), but the 49ers are conducting themselves correctly in free agency.



You’re supposed to go for need during this time period with the draft used for best player available. They’re doing that. — Jose Sanchez (@JS3Sanchezz) March 11, 2026

They treated this free agency period perfectly by addressing their needs. Wide receiver was a desperate position, so they signed Mike Evans.

Depth at the offensive line was lacking, so they signed Vederian Lowe and Brett Toth. Lastly, they traded for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to bolster their defensive front.

All of these moves addressed their top positions of need, and they did it without investing significant resources. The riskiest move is for Evans since he'll be 33 years old coming off an injury-plagued season.

But at only $16 million guaranteed, he's essentially a one-year deal if it doesn't pan out. The 49ers don't lose anything in the long-term if this fails.

Their logic is sound because it addresses the team's needs during this period. Countless times, teams around the NFL will make the mistake of using free agency as an avenue to add the best players.

But that is meant for the NFL draft. It's why so many teams end up reaching hard for players with their picks. Free agency is meant for need, while the NFL draft is meant for the best players available.

49ers learned the hard way

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The 49ers are a perfect example of what can go wrong when the draft is used for need. Just look at the 2023 NFL draft. They selected a kicker, Jake Moody, in the third round because they needed the position.

Kyle Shanahan was so arrogant with how stacked his team was that he thought drafting a kicker absurdly early was justifiable. How did that work out?

Moody barely lasted over two seasons before he was finally cut early in 2025. Then, the 49ers found Eddy Pineiro, and the rest is history now.

Free agency should always be for need, especially if you're the 49ers. Filling the holes on the team is the best approach during this time, so the NFL draft can be focused on adding high-level talent.

The additions the 49ers have made in free agency perfectly set them up for that.

