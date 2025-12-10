Who 49ers fans need to know on the struggling Titans

The Tennessee Titans are 2-11, they are in a completely different conference, they have likely been off of the radar for many San Francisco 49ers fans. Fans likely know Cam Ward, and that is he has flashed, but also gone through his rookie lumps. Who are the other players to know?

Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard leads the Titans in rushing with 743 yards and is closing in on a fourth straight 1,000-yard season. Pollard had 126 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Cleveland Browns, by far the best game of his season.

Peter Skoronski

Skoronski is coming into his own and has become the Titans' best offensive lineman in his third NFL season. The former first-round pick has questions all around him, though. Their starting center has missed time, and their starting left tackle is banged up as well. Their right guard, Kevin Zeitler, is getting older, and their right tackle, JC Latham, has been up and down in his second season.

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Chimere Dike

The rookie from Florida leads the team in targets over the past four weeks. More than that, he has nine carries and two punt returns that have gone for touchdowns. The Titans try to find ways to get the ball in his hands.

Gunnar Helm

The rookie from Texas is second in yards for the Titans over the past four weeks. He is still the second tight end behind Chig Okonkwo, but they like to lean on two-tight-end sets, which could mean San Francisco will be playing Luke Gifford and Jason Pinnock more than Upton Stout at times.

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jeffery Simmons

Simmons leads the Titans in sacks and tackles for loss. If he were on a better defense, he would be making a stronger case for serious accolades based on how he is playing this season. With T’Vondre Sweat and Sebastian Joseph-Day, the Titans' clear strength is their interior defensive line and specifically their ability to defend the run.

Jihad Ward

Jihad Ward only has 4.5 sacks, but he does lead the Titans in pressures over the last seven weeks. He is joined by Jaylen Harrell, a second-year former seventh-round pick from Michigan, and Arden Key who rushes situationally.

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Cedric Gray

Cedric Gray has 128 tackles for the Titans, and the next highest is 69. The second-year linebacker is having a strong season and adds to the legitimate run defense.

Kevin Winston

Winston has had his struggles, but he is a third-round rookie, and he has only started for five weeks. Even more interesting, he started at safety over the first three weeks, but has shifted into more of a slot role in the past two. Whether he starts to find his way or gets picked on, he is worth watching.

Read More