The San Francisco 49ers end their regular season in the same way it started - facing the Seattle Seahawks.

The winner of this matchup will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have an additional week off, and home advantage through to the Super Bowl.

Unless you’re the 49ers, of course. A win against Seattle would put them just three home victories away from ending their three-decade-long Super Bowl drought.

Brock Purdy is 6-1 against the Seattle Seahawks

Starting quarterback Brock Purdy will be the most significant reason why the 49ers can win on Saturday night.

Since becoming the franchise’s starter, he has a 6-1 record against the Seahawks across the regular and postseason. It’s a game he clearly relishes, fully aware of the significance of the long-standing rivalry between both franchises.

The record speaks for itself. With Purdy throwing, making plays, and scrambling at an elite level in recent weeks, the 49ers know they can trust him to carry them when it matters most.

Across those seven games, Purdy has a passer rating of 109 with 1,817 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Those are impressive numbers, especially considering that in the Week 1 matchup to start this season, he threw two interceptions, which were later revealed to be the result of a turf toe injury he sustained during the game.

Brock Purdy reflects on the significance of the Week 1 matchup

Purdy has posted impressive numbers against the Seahawks, but his season opener was a different story. Studying the game gives him insight into the team’s key players and strategies. He explained why reexamining that matchup will be highly valuable.

“Yeah, definitely. I think just seeing our personnel versus their personnel, situational football, just things that you can definitely go back and see," he shared with reporters.

"Yes, it was the first game of the season, so there are changes and things that go on during the season on both sides of the ball, but at the end of the day, those are the guys that we’re playing against.

"They’re going to be playing against us. It is valuable to go back and watch that game.”

Despite the 49ers’ high-powered offense, they will face one of the league’s best defenses. Seattle is ranked second in the NFL in points allowed per game, giving up just 18.1 on average.

But Purdy always rises to the occasion against the Seahawks. Everything is on the line.

