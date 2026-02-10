3 Takeaways for 49ers from Seattle Seahawks Winning Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers just saw a division rival win the Super Bowl. They also saw a team they beat in Week 1 win the Super Bowl. While the 49ers are not quite Super Bowl caliber, they are not too far away. What are the biggest takeaways from watching the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl?

Brock Purdy can win the Super Bowl

Maybe the most positive sign from the Seahawks Super Bowl win is that it reaffirmed the belief that you do not need an elite quarterback to win. Sam Darnold was great in moments, and he did not turn the ball over when it counted. However, the Seahawks did not win because of Darnold. They won because they had an elite team and Darnold made enough plays to win. Brock Purdy is good at doing this and showed this year that he can be a playmaker when the time comes.

His pieces were not good enough this year, but with the right supporting cast, the 49ers can make it as far as Seattle did with Purdy.

The 49ers need to reinvest in the defensive line

The biggest difference between the Seahawks and 49ers is that the Seahakws defensive line is dominant and the 49ers were patched together. Seattle not only comes with four strong rushers, they have depth across their line as well. Still, it is led by a big free agent in Leonard Williams and a high draft pick in Byron Murphy. When San Francisco was making the Super Bowl, it was always when the defensive line looked the best.

Right now, they have Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams coming off injury. Everyone else is a question. They have to stop trying to patch the line together and put real resources into this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers must draft better

The San Francisco 49ers have not drafted nearly as well as the Seattle Seahawks in the last four years, and it shows. Just in the first three rounds, Seattle has Grey Zabel, Nick Emmanwori, Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derek Hall, Charles Cross, Boye Mafe, Ken Walker, and Abe Lucas.

That is nine starters wth two tackles, one receiver, two key secondary members, and other major important positions. The 49ers have Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Ricky Pearsall, Dominick Puni, Renardo Green, and Ji’Ayir Brown.

If you looked at these two lists, you would not struggle to know who the better team is. San Francisco needs more from their draft class.

