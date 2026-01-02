Why the 49ers can’t afford to rush Trent Williams back from injury

The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in their final regular-season game.

The outcome will determine whether the 49ers secure the No. 1 seed — earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage — or are forced to hit the road and play in back-to-back weeks.

The biggest talking point in the 49ers’ game against the Chicago Bears was Trent Williams suffering a hamstring injury on the very first play. Widely regarded as one of the best at his position, Williams’ injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the 49ers.

With Williams now listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup, Shanahan has outlined his plan of action ahead of this high-stakes NFC West clash.

Kyle Shanahan will more than likely use Trent Williams

Although Williams has missed all of practice this week, the 49ers have listed him as questionable. That decision could backfire if he plays and aggravates the injury, resulting in missed time later in the playoffs.

“I mean, it needs to be possible based off the doctors and then it’s got to be more on what Trent tells me. I definitely don’t want to lose any players for the following week knowing we’re in the playoffs, but I also look at when you’re playing to play one less playoff game, you can look at that as a playoff game," said Shanahan to reporters on Thursday.

"I know the season’s not over if we lose, but you’ve still got to go play a game the next week on the road if you lose. And you can completely avoid that by winning. So, I see this as a playoff game too. I don’t look at is as maybe that you’d lose him, you won’t have him next week.

"I look at it as simple as if the doctor’s okay it and Trent believes he can do it and get through it, then there’s no decision on my part, we’ll definitely have him up.”

Ultimately, there’s no clear right or wrong choice. If Williams is slightly hurt on Saturday but the 49ers secure the No. 1 seed, the extra week off could prove invaluable for recovery. It's a tricky situation to be in if you're Shanahan.

The worst-case scenario is Williams missing even more games, something no one wants to see. Time is running out to chase a championship, and he is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer when he eventually retires.

