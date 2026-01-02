Why the 49ers can’t afford to rush Trent Williams back from injury
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in their final regular-season game.
The outcome will determine whether the 49ers secure the No. 1 seed — earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage — or are forced to hit the road and play in back-to-back weeks.
The biggest talking point in the 49ers’ game against the Chicago Bears was Trent Williams suffering a hamstring injury on the very first play. Widely regarded as one of the best at his position, Williams’ injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the 49ers.
With Williams now listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup, Shanahan has outlined his plan of action ahead of this high-stakes NFC West clash.
Kyle Shanahan will more than likely use Trent Williams
Although Williams has missed all of practice this week, the 49ers have listed him as questionable. That decision could backfire if he plays and aggravates the injury, resulting in missed time later in the playoffs.
“I mean, it needs to be possible based off the doctors and then it’s got to be more on what Trent tells me. I definitely don’t want to lose any players for the following week knowing we’re in the playoffs, but I also look at when you’re playing to play one less playoff game, you can look at that as a playoff game," said Shanahan to reporters on Thursday.
"I know the season’s not over if we lose, but you’ve still got to go play a game the next week on the road if you lose. And you can completely avoid that by winning. So, I see this as a playoff game too. I don’t look at is as maybe that you’d lose him, you won’t have him next week.
"I look at it as simple as if the doctor’s okay it and Trent believes he can do it and get through it, then there’s no decision on my part, we’ll definitely have him up.”
Ultimately, there’s no clear right or wrong choice. If Williams is slightly hurt on Saturday but the 49ers secure the No. 1 seed, the extra week off could prove invaluable for recovery. It's a tricky situation to be in if you're Shanahan.
The worst-case scenario is Williams missing even more games, something no one wants to see. Time is running out to chase a championship, and he is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer when he eventually retires.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal