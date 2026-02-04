Why 49ers' Christian McCaffrey is the Most Deserving for Major NFL Honor

SAN FRANCISCO -- The NFL Honors award show is just around the corner, with two San Francisco 49ers as finalists for several awards.

Kyle Shanahan is a finalist for Coach of the Year, and Christian McCaffrey is a finalist for MVP, Comeback Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year.

McCaffrey is most likely going to win the Comeback award, but it shouldn't stop there. He should be named the Offensive Player of the Year as well for the impact and the numbers he put up.

No other player is more deserving than him. To help support that case, I asked Chris Simms of NBC Sports why McCaffrey should win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Chris Simms helps McCaffrey's case

Christian McCaffrey DESERVES to be the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. @CSimmsQB helps me make the case for it. pic.twitter.com/GEISYlP6Cn — Jose Sanchez (@JS3Sanchezz) February 4, 2026

"I think it's rare that a running back gets the whole offensive game plan formulated around him. That would be the big thing, I would say," said Simms. "Not only early in the year, they weren't running the ball, so then, to basically use him as a slot receiver right out of the backfield and formulate a whole bunch of passing plays around your running back, that's rare.

"There's really not many running backs in the history of football that can do that, let alone right now. That's where I would say that's special. And of course, doing it with a backup quarterback, an offensive line that wasn't dominant in the run game like we've seen a lot of times with the 49ers. I think that's where you make the case for Christian McCaffrey."

Numbers aside, Simms' case for McCaffrey to win the award is a perfect explanation. To add to it, defenses knew McCaffrey was the focal point of the 49ers' offense.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

His usage wasn't a surprise to anyone, and most defenses only had to keep him in their crosshairs. There wasn't another skill player to take the attention away.

That is why Kendrick Bourne had a couple of breakout games. Opposing defenses were so fixated on McCaffrey that they had no problem cutting Bourne loose.

McCaffrey put up astronomical numbers, all while being the top target for defenses to stop. He is the epitome of what the Offensive Player of the Year is about.

The numbers show it, his usage, and the attention he drew from defenses. If that isn't an NFL Offensive Player of the Year, I don't know what is.

