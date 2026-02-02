Why the 49ers Hired Raheem Morris as Defensive Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers have found their replacement for Robert Saleh.

They are going to hire former Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Raheem Morris as their defensive coordinator. Morris was one of three coaches the 49ers interviewed for the vacant position.

Gus Bradley and Joe Woods were the other two. The 49ers decided that Morris was their best candidate for the job. It boils down to a few factors.

Why the 49ers hired Raheem Morris

It's because Kyle Shanahan has a close relationship with Morris. He's a person that Shanahan trusts, which means he doesn't need to micromanage the defense as he did with Steve Wilks.

Their friendship dates as far back as 2004, when the two were on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' staff. They would reunite from 2012 to 2013 with the Washington Commanders, and then the Falcons from 2015 to 2016.

When Shanahan was hired to be the 49ers' Head Coach, he wanted Morris to run the defense. Unfortunately, the Falcons blocked his request.

Shanahan finally gets the defensive coordinator he's wanted for nine years. Aside from being somebody he has a lot of respect for, Morris is an excellent defensive mind.

Arguably, his most impressive skill is his ability to adapt. When he took up the defensive coordinator job with the Los Angeles Rams, he was forced to learn their defensive system, run by Brandon Staley.

Sean McVay loved the scheme they had before Staley left for the Los Angeles Chargers. By no means was it smooth sailing for Morris, but the fact that he was able to reach an adequate level is impressive.

Learning a new system that he's never run before is like learning a whole new language. That ability will translate with the 49ers, as they are a team that loves to adjust.

Most importantly, Morris isn't a stiff. He's a charismatic figure and has some energy to him. He calls plays from the sidelines, so he can get the players to buy in.

That was going to be one of the toughest challenges for the next defensive coordinator to face. Now, they get Morris, who shouldn't have a problem with doing that.

A bonus to hiring Morris is that he might not take up a head coaching position for at least a couple of years. The 49ers desperately need continuity at the position.

Morris might finally grant them that.

