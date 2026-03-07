Why the 49ers Could draft Another Georgia Defensive Lineman Early

The San Francisco 49ers are going to want to upgrade their defensive line this offseason. One name who could be on their radar in the early rounds is Christen Miller from Georgia. Will the 49ers be the right fit, and at what point in the draft is the time to strike?

How Christen Miller fits in the NFL

Miller mostly played nose tackle in the NFL, although his body shape and athletic potential make him capable of playing the 3-technique and also the 5-technique in the NFL. His ability to win with leverage and violent hands in the run game gives him a higher floor than a lot of prospects. His pass rush is a work in progress, but he has a lot of traits that can speak to upside.

Where Christen Miller must improve

His pass rush plan can be erratic. He does not do well stringing moves together and does not have much pass-rush productivity. He is better at moving upfield than laterally as well, which causes him to miss more tackles than expected. His size may fit better for a 3-technique, but his playing style is more of an undersized nose tackle.

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

NFL Comparison for Christen Miller

The best comparison from a physical and stylistic perspective may be DaVon Hamilton. Hamilton went to Ohio State and played nose tackle. He mostly defended the run but flashed pass rush upside at times. While the pass rush has not been consistent in the NFL, Hamilton has turned into a quality starting defensive tackle who can slide into different roles and defend the run.

The team drafting Miller may hope for the pass rush potential to shine in the NFL, but knowing that a role such as Hamilton is a capable outcome for him makes him a safer pick than most.

How does Christen Miller fit with the San Francisco 49ers

Miller is ranked 47th on the consensus board. While he may work out at his Pro Day after not participating in the NFL Combine, Miller would need a stellar performance at his Pro Day to become a topic of conversation at pick 27.

The real question is likely to pick 58. If he does not work out and teams are unsure about his ceiling, he may fall to their second-round pick. At this point, he would be one of the best players available.

Miller is a bit repetitive to Alfred Collins in role and playing style, although Collins is more upright with upper body power, and Miller is squattier. While they would like a little more pass rush from potential from one of their recent round two picks on the defensive line, a pairing of Collins and Miller would be talented, young, and cost-efficient for the next few years.