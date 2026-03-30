Why the 49ers Could Reach for Chase Bisontis in the 2026 NFL Draft

One name that is not discussed much in connection with the San Francisco 49ers, but could be a good fit, is offensive lineman Chase Bisontis. What would he bring to the 49ers, and when would they need to take him?

How Chase Bisontis can translate to the NFL

Bistontis is well built with a thick frame and quick feet. He may be best in a zone-heavy scheme, which San Francisco features. That is because he is so fast out in the move as a pulling blocker that he becomes a train that is tough to slow down. He also has quick feet and strong sets in pass protection. His hands are fast as well. Bisontis played a lot of his time at tackle, but will translate best to guard in the NFL. So, in his limited amount of time at guard, he has already shown high-end upside.

Where Chase Bistontis needs to improve in the NFL

Bistonis is a bit thicker built and longer-armed defender who can move around him. His hand placement can cause issues at times, and it will need to be refined in the NFL. Beyond that, defenders can beat him on inside counters too often.

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NFL Comparison for Chase Bistonis

The best physical and stylistic comparison for Bistontis is Alijah Vera-Tucker. Both played tackle and guard at college, but do not have the length to be considered at tackle. Vera-Tucker transitioned well thanks to his athletic profile and understanding of the position, and Bistontis should come into the NFL with similar expectations. Even after getting hurt for two straight years, the Patriots spent big on Vera-Tucker in free agency, so if Bisontis does live up to his potential, he will be a highly valued piece, even as a guard.

How Chase Bistonis fits with the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' biggest hole in their entire starting lineup is left guard. They have Brett Toth, Robert Jones, and Connor Colby, but Bistontis could step in week 1 and be better than all three of them. So, the question is, when do they take him?

He goes around the 47th pick on consensus mock drafts. He is right in a tier with Emmanuel Pregnon as the second and third best guards on the board. The 49ers are in a tough spot where Vega Ione from Penn State will be gone by pick 27, and Bisontis and Pregnon are almost certainly going to be gone by pick 58. So, do the 49ers reach for Bistontis, and is it a reach if they upgrade their biggest weakness from day one?