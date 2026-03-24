49ers Projected Depth Chart After Robert Jones Signing

The San Francisco 49ers may have made their final move along the offensive line before the start of the 2026 NFL draft. With the addition of Robert Jones in the mix, what does the 49ers depth chart look like along the interior offensive line?

San Francisco 49ers interior offensive line depth chart

Left guard

Robert Jones

Robert Jones looked like a potential starter in 2024, but he did not play at all in 2025. Now, he is the 49ers' current best option at the position. It still is a need, but nearly as bad as it used to be.

Connor Colby

The 49ers added Jones because they cannot trust Connor Colby after he struggled as a rookie. He could improve in his second season, but he was a seventh-round pick, so the most likely outcome for him has always been a depth piece.

Center

Jake Brendel

Brendel will enter the season as the starter at center for the fifth straight year. Most fans would like to upgrade over him, but it is clear that the 49ers trust him.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brett Toth

Toth may compete for left guard work, and if Jones does not win the job, there is a real chance that it will be Toth and not Colby making the starts for the 49ers. However, he was signed because the team lost Matt Hennessy. When Brendel missed time last season, the 49ers did not miss anything with their backup, and they are hoping to get the same results from Toth this year.

Drake Nugent

If Jones goes down and the team moves Toth to guard, they are going to need Drake Nugent. However, their moves this offseason signal that they would rather not look to him as their starting center anytime, and assuming full health, his best outcome is the practice squad.

Right guard

Dominick Puni

Puni started 2025 off with injury issues, but finished on the trajectory that most 49ers expected from him. Now, he enters a crucial year three, and he could turn into a building block on the roster for the long term after this season.

Nick Zakelj

Zakelj can play center and will likely get some work at left guard as well. However, after getting work at both last season, the team decided to add a lot of depth into the mix, almost ensuring that he will not get on the field again this upcoming season.