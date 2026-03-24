49ers Projected Depth Chart After Robert Jones Signing
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The San Francisco 49ers may have made their final move along the offensive line before the start of the 2026 NFL draft. With the addition of Robert Jones in the mix, what does the 49ers depth chart look like along the interior offensive line?
San Francisco 49ers interior offensive line depth chart
Left guard
Robert Jones
Robert Jones looked like a potential starter in 2024, but he did not play at all in 2025. Now, he is the 49ers' current best option at the position. It still is a need, but nearly as bad as it used to be.
Connor Colby
The 49ers added Jones because they cannot trust Connor Colby after he struggled as a rookie. He could improve in his second season, but he was a seventh-round pick, so the most likely outcome for him has always been a depth piece.
Center
Jake Brendel
Brendel will enter the season as the starter at center for the fifth straight year. Most fans would like to upgrade over him, but it is clear that the 49ers trust him.
Brett Toth
Toth may compete for left guard work, and if Jones does not win the job, there is a real chance that it will be Toth and not Colby making the starts for the 49ers. However, he was signed because the team lost Matt Hennessy. When Brendel missed time last season, the 49ers did not miss anything with their backup, and they are hoping to get the same results from Toth this year.
Drake Nugent
If Jones goes down and the team moves Toth to guard, they are going to need Drake Nugent. However, their moves this offseason signal that they would rather not look to him as their starting center anytime, and assuming full health, his best outcome is the practice squad.
Right guard
Dominick Puni
Puni started 2025 off with injury issues, but finished on the trajectory that most 49ers expected from him. Now, he enters a crucial year three, and he could turn into a building block on the roster for the long term after this season.
Nick Zakelj
Zakelj can play center and will likely get some work at left guard as well. However, after getting work at both last season, the team decided to add a lot of depth into the mix, almost ensuring that he will not get on the field again this upcoming season.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley