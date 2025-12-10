The Bye Week arrived a superb time for the San Francisco 49ers.

It comes at a time when they needed to rest and recover before they lock in for their playoff push. The NFC West title, and even the No. 1 seed, is still up for grabs.

To achieve that, the 49ers will have to win out. It's easier said than done in most cases. However, the Niners have a strong chance to do so.

Why the 49ers Have a Strong Chance to Win Out

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The San Francisco 49ers huddle up after the break during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Let me get this out of the way by saying I fully expect the 49ers to beat the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. Those are their next two opponents.

Under no circumstances should the 49ers fall to either of those teams. The Titans have arguably been the worst team in football. They barely got their second win of the season last week against the Cleveland Browns.

As for the Colts, they’ve been descending for the last month. And now they won’t have Daniel Jones after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. They’re going to likely trot out 44-year-old Phillip Rivers against the Niners, who hasn’t played since 2020.

If the 49ers lose to the Colts with Rivers as their starting quarterback, they should be eliminated from the playoffs. That’s about as shameful a loss you’ll see, but I don’t see how the Niners lose that game.

That just leaves the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks. Those are the only two threatening teams the 49ers will face. Against Chicago, the 49ers are either equally matched or have the edge over them.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The 49ers will be at home in primetime for that game, which has serious playoff implications. Given the pressure of that game, the 49ers should emerge as the victors.

None of Chicago’s players has been in a high-stakes game like that before. Although it still won’t be a walk in the park for the 49ers.

But the most difficult game left for the Niners is the Seahawks. Seattle is better than them. However, divisional games get dicey. Even if the Seahawks are a better team, the 49ers can easily knock them off.

Now, the 49ers do have a win over them, but both teams aren’t the same at all. They’ve changed so much, whether it’s due to injuries (49ers) or ascension (Seahawks). Still, the 49ers have familiarity with the Seahawks, specifically on offense.

They know how to defend Sam Darnold and know offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Defeating the Seahawks will be difficult, but not surprising if they do.



And if they accomplish that while knocking out their previous three opponents, watch out. The 49ers will be soaring higher than any team in the NFC with their ferocious momentum.

