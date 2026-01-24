Why this 49ers player faces serious pressure entering the 2026 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers’ season exposed one glaring weakness that needs to be fixed.

That position is at wide receiver. After the news about Brandon Aiyuk’s future in the City by the Bay, the 49ers officially no longer have a WR1 option.

In truth, they haven't had one all year long as Aiyuk hadn't played a single snap. But the 49ers need to invest, because Christian McCaffrey can’t play two positions at once, and depth players can’t be relied on to step up every game.

Which means that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will be a key player to watch as he enters the third year of his rookie contract.

Ricky Pearsall will need to step up in 2026

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) celebrates in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In truth, Pearsall has fallen short of the expectations placed on him.

Towards the end of his first season, he showed a glimpse of explosiveness. Considering the traumatic shooting he suffered at the start of last season, it’s understandable that his progress has been slowed.

Year two never got going for Pearsall. He recorded zero touchdowns in nine games and played through injuries in several of them. His tenacity and mindset aren’t in question, but expectations will be high next season.

With 528 receiving yards, Pearsall showed clear growth from his first year and made some explosive plays. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch, the second-highest on the team behind Kendrick Bourne.

"I think if you guys saw the film or you saw his stats, the stats did match the film," said head coach Kyle Shanahan when assessing Pearsall's season.

"I think he was leading the league in a lot of categories before he got hurt, I want to say versus Jacksonville.

"And then he landed on his knee in the wrong way. And when you land on your knee in the wrong way, and you hurt your PCL, sometimes that can last a week, sometimes it can last seven weeks."

Shanahan even said himself that Pearsall was only playing up to his standards in four games.

"He was Ricky for four games, and that didn't have to do with how he went into this year," said Shanahan.

"That had to do with an injury that he had in Week 4. And those are tough to overcome, but I think he found the right way last year and he'll keep adding to it."

But, providing he's injury-free in 2026, Pearsall will hopefully finally get to prove why the 49ers selected him in the first round. There's a talent in there.

