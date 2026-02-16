Why the 49ers Should Not Sign Alec Pierce

The 49ers have more than $41 million in cap space this offseason, and I'm guessing Kyle Shanahan is dying to spend most of it on a wide receiver.

In 2022, he gave Deebo Samuel nearly $24 million per season, and now he's gone. Then, in 2024, Shanahan gave Brandon Aiyuk $30 million per season, and he walked away from the team. So the 49ers have money to spend and voids to fill.

The 49ers could give $20 million per season to Jauan Jennings, who will become a free agent next month. That seems to be the going rate in the NFL these days for a solid No. 2 receiver.

Jennings caught 15 touchdown passes the past two seasons, he's a great blocker when motivated and he's the go-to guy on third downs. But he'll be 29 next season, he's on the injury report almost every week, even if he plays, he might be the slowest wide receiver in the league, and he's never had a 1,000-yard season -- not even in college. In 2025, he had just 643 yards. The 49ers would be better off spending their money on someone else.

Which brings us to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce. Like Jennings, Pierce will be a free agent next month. Unlike Jennings, Pierce is fast and young. He's only 25. Last season, he averaged 21.3 yards per catch. He's one of the best deep threats in the NFL, and he's going to cost roughly $20 million per season.

And the 49ers shouldn't give it to him.

The 49ers need a No. 1 receiver, not an expensive No. 2. If they could get AJ Brown or Justin Jefferson, great. Pierce isn't those guys. He averaged a career-high 3.1 catches per game last season. He's limited.

Instead of spending all that money on a complementary player who will spend most of his time running clear-out routes, the 49ers should invest that money in the trenches. They had the worst pass rush in the league last season -- sign a pass-rusher such as Odafe Oweh.

They also have no left guard, considering Spencer Burford will become a free agent next month. The 49ers could bring him back for $15 million per season, or they could sign a really good left guard, such as David Edwards, for $20 million per season. He would be a much wiser investment than Pierce.

The 49ers have three young wide receivers they've drafted since 2024 -- Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing. They need to play. They also have Demarcus Robinson, who's under contract for one more season. He needs to play, too.

The 49ers have no young talent on the offensive line. Their best offensive lineman is 38. Their best pass rusher is coming off his third torn ACL. And all three of the defensive linemen they drafted last year are run-stuffing specialists.

Overpaying another wide receiver won't fix these problems.

