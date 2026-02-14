4 Wide Receivers the 49ers Might Sign in Free Agency

It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers need to add a wide receiver. Their offense was severely lacking a clear-cut No. 1 dominant option.

That's how Kendrick Bourne ended up having a couple of incredible breakout games. Free agency will be the first avenue the 49ers can use to address the position.

There isn't a player available that can fill the No. 1 receiver void, but there are a few that can increase the quality of the position. Here are four receivers the 49ers might sign in free agency.

Deebo Samuel

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The top receiver that the 49ers may go after is Deebo Samuel. After one year of separation, the two sides could try to reunite with each other.

There was no love lost between the two sides when Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders. The 49ers would welcome Samuel back with open arms.

Even George Kittle hinted at the prospect of it recently. It shouldn't cost too much to bring back Samuel either, so the reality of his return has, at the very least, a decent shot.

Alec Pierce

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) works to tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This is probably the best free agent wide receiver the 49ers can sign. Alec Pierce is coming off a 1,000-yard receiving season with 47 catches and six touchdowns.

He averaged 19.1 air yards per target. Pierce is a bona fide vertical threat. He's exactly what the 49ers need to add at wide receiver with his speed.

The toughest part about signing him is that he will undoubtedly be one of the top wide receiver free agents. It will only drive his price higher than the 49ers may be comfortable paying.

Marquise Brown

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another vertical threat the 49ers could consider signing is Marquise Brown. He has the speed to do it, despite not being used that way this past season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown should come at a cheap cost if the 49ers were to sign him. He also brings in another veteran presence, even though he is currently 28-years old.

Gabriel Davis

Aug 20, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a pre-season game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the 49ers showed interest in signing Gabe Davis. He visited the Niners back in May, but no contract ever came of it.

Either he wasn't fully fit, or the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a contract. Davis was a free agent because he failed a physical with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps the 49ers circle back to Davis. He's a downfield threat after all, which is what they need. After seeing how successful the 49ers were last year, Davis may be enticed to take the lowball deal that was probably offered to him less than a year ago.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI