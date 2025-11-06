Why the 49ers Should Stay Away From Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
There are several areas where the San Francisco 49ers could use reinforcements.
Despite the need, they stood pat at the trade deadline. Kyle Shanahan cited that the price for players they had interest in was too high. Can't say I blame him for that.
Perhaps that is why the 49ers are looking at free agent players as their avenue for reinforcement. The 49ers are reportedly going to work out former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. on Monday.
It's odd considering they don't need a cornerback. Working him out doesn't make any sense. Not even if he's just a depth player.
The 49ers should stay away from Asante Samuel Jr.
There's no reason for the 49ers to bring in Samuel. For starters, it's highly unlikely they look at him as a starter. He will be behind Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.
Samuel also doesn't play in the slot. He's exclusively an outside corner, so he's not going to kick out rookie Upton Stout. Do the 49ers think he's fine with being buried on the depth chart?
Just look at how many visits he has. At least one of those teams will offer him a chance at starting once he gets his legs under him. The 49ers can't offer that.
Bringing him in for a workout is just silly. It's almost like they are appealing to their fanbase as a make-up for not being active at the trade deadline.
Samuel is a popular name, but until you watch him play, he's not that impressive. What the 49ers want and love out of their corners is that they can tackle. They don't shy away from contact.
Samuel is about as finesseful a corner as you can get. Offenses will try to run to whatever side he is on. If he does square up to tackle, he's liable to whiff. The 49ers aren't going to like that.
In coverage, he has adequate ability, but his small size makes him a problem. That's also part of why he's a poor run defender. Bigger receivers, which the 49ers face a lot of in the NFC West, will bully him.
Ultimately, I just don't see why the 49ers would add a cornerback when it's their most stable position. What they need to add is another pass rusher or a safety. That is where they're hurting.
Having interest in Samuel feels like they're posturing.
