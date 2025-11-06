All 49ers

Why the 49ers Should Stay Away From Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Asante Samuel Jr. is popular by name until you actually watch him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are several areas where the San Francisco 49ers could use reinforcements.

Despite the need, they stood pat at the trade deadline. Kyle Shanahan cited that the price for players they had interest in was too high. Can't say I blame him for that.

Perhaps that is why the 49ers are looking at free agent players as their avenue for reinforcement. The 49ers are reportedly going to work out former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. on Monday.

It's odd considering they don't need a cornerback. Working him out doesn't make any sense. Not even if he's just a depth player.

The 49ers should stay away from Asante Samuel Jr.

There's no reason for the 49ers to bring in Samuel. For starters, it's highly unlikely they look at him as a starter. He will be behind Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.

Samuel also doesn't play in the slot. He's exclusively an outside corner, so he's not going to kick out rookie Upton Stout. Do the 49ers think he's fine with being buried on the depth chart?

Just look at how many visits he has. At least one of those teams will offer him a chance at starting once he gets his legs under him. The 49ers can't offer that.

Bringing him in for a workout is just silly. It's almost like they are appealing to their fanbase as a make-up for not being active at the trade deadline.

Asante Samuel Jr
Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Samuel is a popular name, but until you watch him play, he's not that impressive. What the 49ers want and love out of their corners is that they can tackle. They don't shy away from contact.

Samuel is about as finesseful a corner as you can get. Offenses will try to run to whatever side he is on. If he does square up to tackle, he's liable to whiff. The 49ers aren't going to like that.

In coverage, he has adequate ability, but his small size makes him a problem. That's also part of why he's a poor run defender. Bigger receivers, which the 49ers face a lot of in the NFC West, will bully him.

Ultimately, I just don't see why the 49ers would add a cornerback when it's their most stable position. What they need to add is another pass rusher or a safety. That is where they're hurting.

Having interest in Samuel feels like they're posturing.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read More 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News