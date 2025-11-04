Kyle Shanahan Shoots Down Notion of a 49ers QB Controversy
Any time a team's starting quarterback is inactive for several games, it's supposed to bring disaster.
Most of the time, a team will lose multiple games with their backup and have their season up against it. Unless you're the San Francisco 49ers. They look like geniuses for signing Mac Jones in free agency.
If it wasn't for Jones, the 49ers' season would be in peril. Brock Purdy has only played in two games this year. Imagine if the 49ers still had Josh Dobbs or Brandon Allen. They win no more than one game, maybe.
Jones has played so well this season that it's kept the notion of a quarterback controversy alive. The notion only strengthens after Kyle Shanahan revealed that it's unlikely Purdy will be fully fit this season .
"We’re trying to ease Brock out there, but anytime you’re dealing with this turf toe, it’s probably something that probably won’t fully go away all year, regardless of when he comes back. … It’s a little bit of a tricky decision," Shanahan said (h/t Niner Noise).
It's probably a tricky decision because Jones, at his level, is better than Purdy with a bothersome toe. But because Purdy was extended this offseason, the 49ers have to play him, which is why Shanahan shot down the quarterback controversy notion again.
Kyle Shanahan shoots down 49ers QB controversy
“This is Brock's team and if Brock's good to go and everything and can play like Brock, there's no decision to be made," Shanahan said. "It's just nice as we go through this with Brock with the uncertainty of the toe, it is cool to have someone playing as good as Mac is.”
The issue with that is if Purdy goes out there, let's say it's this week against the Los Angeles Rams, and he struggles, there's going to be some heat on the 49ers.
For starters, there's not a significant difference in talent between Jones and Purdy. The top skill Purdy has over Jones is mobility. Yet, the 49ers cashed Purdy out in the offseason, which is starting to look questionable.
They are starting Jones, whom the NFL viewed as a glorified backup, and are somehow thriving on offense. Jones isn't keeping the offense sufficient -- it's thriving.
What's even crazier is that Jones is playing really well despite not having Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, mostly, and a battered Jauan Jennings. He's been making Kendrick Bourne look like a No. 2 receiver.
I get why the 49ers have to start Purdy, and the players aren't viewing this as a dilemma. He has to start. They aren't paying him to hold a clipboard.
But the 49ers better hope the drop off is small from Jones to Purdy. Otherwise, the 49ers will start to look like fools for extending Purdy in the first place.
