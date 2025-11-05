How the 49ers would use Asante Samuel Jr. if they sign him
The San Francisco 49ers were somewhat quiet at the trade deadline, but that will not stop them from trying to upgrade the roster in whatever way they can. One potential addition they are looking at is Asante Samuel Jr., who will work out for the 49ers on Monday.
Could the San Francisco 49ers sign Asante Samuel Jr.?
Samuel is a former second-round pick and was a starter during the first four years of his NFL career. However, he suffered a spine injury after just four games in 2024 and has not played since. This was a terrible time for him to hit free agency, but now he is reportedly completely healthy and ready to work out with teams.
The 49ers are one of six teams that are interested in him. So, he will not join the team in Week 10, and will not be able to choose his team fast enough to sign in Week 11. At the earliest, he would be able to suit up for the 49ers for Week 12.
Still, it would be a welcome addition to the 49ers. Samuel mostly plays outside, but he does have over 200 career snaps as a slot defender. It would be interesting to see what the 49ers do with him if they did sign him.
Upton Stout is likely the biggest liability in coverage, but he is great in run defense. Meanwhile. Renardo Green is fine as an outside cornerback, but he has not taken the step that some fans thought he was capable of taking.
The likely thought is that he would start off as depth for both. Samuel is coming back from a serious injury and is just returning. He is learning a new defense, and while he could step on the field in a pinch, San Francisco may be a good spot because he is not needed as soon as possible, but rather would be used as depth and a player who could occasionally come in.
The 49ers could try to play Stout on the run downs, but when they shift into obvious pass situations, they could get Samuel a few snaps in the slot to ease him into a different role and back onto the field.
Still, just like the trade deadline, it is easy to think that if there are multiple teams bidding, the 49ers may be missing out on him. They want to compete and see where this team goes, but they are not quite all-in in a way that makes you think they will go for it and make this signing happen.