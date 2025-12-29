Why the 49ers Shouldn’t Rush George Kittle Back Until He’s Fully Ready
In this story:
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is their top receiving option, make no mistake about it. He missed the game against the Chicago Bears due to an ankle injury, yet the 49ers still managed to put up 42 points.
But once again, this gave backup Jake Tonges the chance to shine, and he seized it, delivering another impressive performance.
Jake Tonges is the real deal
Against the Bears, Tonges received the most targets with nine, hauling in seven receptions for 60 yards. Despite a couple of near misses, it was ultimately a clinical performance that deserves full plaudits.
Firstly, he’s a clutch catcher, having made multiple key receptions at crucial moments while an inspired Brock Purdy posted back-to-back five-touchdown games.
Tonges even recorded a touchdown of his own, adding a fifth for the season, especially after officials had nullified his score in last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Most importantly, after multiple months of minimal catches, he delivered a standout performance, stepping into the role of the 49ers’ top receiver and helping the team inch one win closer to the NFC No. 1 seed.
The front office providing a pay bump seems inevitable. The 49ers are lucky to have him as a backup, and he’s already proven to be one of the top offseason additions.
Why the 49ers shouldn't rush George Kittle
Even while putting up 42 points, Kittle’s absence was always felt. His influence on the team is unmatched, driven by relentless energy and an unwavering drive to succeed for the 49ers organization.
But now, ahead of a clash with the Seattle Seahawks in the final week of the regular season, Kittle doesn’t need to be rushed back, as Tonges is in explosive form.
The team has shown multiple times this season that it can succeed without him. By avoiding a rushed return, the 49ers minimize the risk of re-injury and ensure Kittle is at peak performance when it matters most in the postseason.
Let’s not forget that earlier in the season, the 49ers defeated Seattle thanks to Tonges securing the game-winning drive after stepping in for Kittle, who was dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks.
History could theoretically repeat itself, but a playoff spot is already guaranteed. Still, if San Francisco wins the final game, the extra week off could give them all, including Kittle, a significant boost.
Back to the present, Tonges’ performance against the Bears ranks as one of the best of the year in a red-and-gold jersey, particularly given all the surrounding context.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal