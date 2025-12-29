Why the 49ers Shouldn’t Rush George Kittle Back Until He’s Fully Ready

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is their top receiving option, make no mistake about it. He missed the game against the Chicago Bears due to an ankle injury, yet the 49ers still managed to put up 42 points.

But once again, this gave backup Jake Tonges the chance to shine, and he seized it, delivering another impressive performance.

Jake Tonges is the real deal

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Against the Bears, Tonges received the most targets with nine, hauling in seven receptions for 60 yards. Despite a couple of near misses, it was ultimately a clinical performance that deserves full plaudits.

Firstly, he’s a clutch catcher, having made multiple key receptions at crucial moments while an inspired Brock Purdy posted back-to-back five-touchdown games.

Tonges even recorded a touchdown of his own, adding a fifth for the season, especially after officials had nullified his score in last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Most importantly, after multiple months of minimal catches, he delivered a standout performance, stepping into the role of the 49ers’ top receiver and helping the team inch one win closer to the NFC No. 1 seed.

The front office providing a pay bump seems inevitable. The 49ers are lucky to have him as a backup, and he’s already proven to be one of the top offseason additions.

Why the 49ers shouldn't rush George Kittle

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Even while putting up 42 points, Kittle’s absence was always felt. His influence on the team is unmatched, driven by relentless energy and an unwavering drive to succeed for the 49ers organization.

But now, ahead of a clash with the Seattle Seahawks in the final week of the regular season, Kittle doesn’t need to be rushed back, as Tonges is in explosive form.

The team has shown multiple times this season that it can succeed without him. By avoiding a rushed return, the 49ers minimize the risk of re-injury and ensure Kittle is at peak performance when it matters most in the postseason.

Let’s not forget that earlier in the season, the 49ers defeated Seattle thanks to Tonges securing the game-winning drive after stepping in for Kittle, who was dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks.

History could theoretically repeat itself, but a playoff spot is already guaranteed. Still, if San Francisco wins the final game, the extra week off could give them all, including Kittle, a significant boost.

Back to the present, Tonges’ performance against the Bears ranks as one of the best of the year in a red-and-gold jersey, particularly given all the surrounding context.

Read More