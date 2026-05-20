The 49ers Rookie Who Will Have the Greatest Impact in 2026

It’s difficult to envision more than a couple of rookies making an impact for the San Francisco 49ers in 2026.

That might even be a little generous of an estimation. The 49ers don’t typically utilize their rookies a lot. 2024 was the only year they did in recent memory, and that was out of necessity due to injuries.

With that said, there is one 49ers rookie who is primed to have the greatest impact in 2026. And no, it’s not Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who was taken No. 33 overall.

Why this 49ers rookie will impact the most

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It’s Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height. Of all the players the 49ers drafted this year, he’s the one who has the immediate chance to contribute in a big way. You can’t say that about the rest of the rookies.

Stribling is behind Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall. He’s also limited as a route runner, so his usage won’t be abundant. Running back Kaelon Black will be in a rotational role unless Christian McCaffrey gets hurt.

With Height, his role is clear. He will slide in for the retired Bryce Huff as a pass-rushing specialist. Don’t anticipate him being used on early downs, as that doesn’t play to his strength.

He needs to be solely utilized on passing downs where he can thrive, as Dee Ford did in 2019. That's how the 49ers envision him, especially since he’s a speed and finessed rusher.

Since Height will be strictly a pass rusher, his snaps will be capped. But all that matters is what he does with it. No other position can make a greater impact in limited snaps than an edge rusher.

Height could reel off five sacks next year, and if they were generated in clutch moments, like how Huff did it early last year, he’ll be viewed as a closer. Five sacks aren’t a lot, but it matters when he gets it.

If four sacks were in clutch moments and one sack was a strip fumble, he’ll be a terrific rookie. Volume isn’t what you’re looking for out of Height, or any other rookie in 2026. It’s the quality of the snaps.

What these rookies do with it in limited playing time is crucial. Height has the best chance to succeed with that limitation. The opportunity is there for him so long as he doesn’t blunder in training camp and the preseason.

Rushing opposite of Nick Bosa with Osa Odighizuwa in the middle will only increase his chances of generating an impact. At this point, it would be surprising if he doesn’t thrive.

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