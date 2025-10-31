All 49ers

Why the 49ers still believe in Jauan Jennings despite his down season

Jauan Jennings will likely remain with the 49ers after the trade deadline.

Henry Cheal

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The permutations of Jauan Jennings’ role have been a hotly discussed topic in recent weeks.

His 2025 numbers have fallen well short of expectations.

Regardless of injuries this season, his 2024 campaign showcased what he’s truly capable of. However, following his holdout at the start of the season, it was always likely he’d begin the year on the back foot due to a lack of sharpness.

Not only that, but the little things stand out. The body language, the energy. He just doesn’t look interested, no matter what he says.

When speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mac Jones had plenty of good things to say about Jennings. But for a player who’s previously held out, Jones’ comments sounded more like the description of a model teammate than the reality we’ve seen.

"Oh, he's really tough. I really like Jauan," Jones shared. "I think obviously we're working through some things right now in terms of just trying to get him started in the games, but he comes out and works every day and he doesn't complain.

"Like, we were talking about some of the plays in the game that maybe I missed him or he didn't catch it or whatever, but it doesn't matter, we're on the same page.

"He's running fast, I'm trying to get him the ball and we're working together during practice. So, he's done a great job rehabbing his injuries and I think he's definitely getting better, like all of us are, each week.

"And I just really love the way he works and I think a lot of people look up to him in a way, like he's played a lot of football and for him to be out there even when he doesn't have to be out there, maybe, shows a lot about his character.

"So, I'm looking forward to just getting that chemistry going. We haven't had a lot of reps together to be honest either. So, just working on that and I'm really excited for him. I know what he can do and I've seen him make really good plays in this offense."

Maybe Jones is just defending his teammate after a rough year. But there’s no denying Jennings has fallen short in 2025. It’s disappointing to see one of the 49ers’ most popular players jeopardize his legacy, though San Francisco’s move to include performance-based incentives suddenly looks very smart.

If he doesn’t secure a new deal, Jennings will hit free agency after the season. This second half of the season is the best chance to prove his worth, and with the 49ers' injury troubles, they need him to step up.

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

