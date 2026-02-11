Why the 49ers Trading With the Raiders is a Viable Possibility Now

One transaction that is rarely seen in the NFL is the San Francisco 49ers trading with the Las Vegas Raiders. The last time that happened was during the 2021 NFL draft.

You'd have to open up the history books to find a trade history before that. But it hasn't been due to a lack of trying by the 49ers. They attempted to acquire Khalil Mack from the Raiders in 2018.

Instead, the Raiders sent Mack to the Chicago Bears. Mack has publicly stated that the 49ers had a better offer. Even General Manager John Lynch acknowledged that when the trade was initially made.

“I continue to (believe that we offered more for Mack),” Lynch said in 2018. “That, at times, leads me to believe, were we ever in consideration? I understand the thought of sending him right across The Bay -- I don’t know how that factored in -- but it is what it is.”

Now, as the Raiders have Maxx Crosby potentially up for sale, it makes it seem impossible for the 49ers acquire. However, things have changed now.

49ers and Raiders are viable trade partners

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During Super Bowl, I wanted to pick the brain of someone who covers the Raiders closely. I asked Qiant Myers of ESPN Radio if it is still taboo of the Raiders trading with the 49ers.

"I think it changed now," said Myers. "I think (John) Spytek and (Tom) Brady are gonna be all about business, so I think wherever they get the best offer from is where he would go. And also, I think they would consult with him too. Regardless if that's the right decision or not, I think he's done enough for the team that they would say 'Hey man, the 49ers gave us a hell of an offer. What do you think?'

"I think that they would give him that respect, but you know, we'll see. I don't think that any team would be out of the mix just because the Raiders and Niners don't play in the same sandlot. I don't think that would be the situation. I think it's business at the end of the day. "

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

To add onto what Myers said, it most likely changes with the newly appointed Head Coach, Klint Kubiak, as well. He has ties to the 49ers thanks to his brother, Klay Kubiak, on the staff.

He also has a good relationship with Kyle Shanahan. That only strengthens and opens up the chances of trade talks between the Raiders and the 49ers moving forward.

This means that if the 49ers are serious about Crosby and the Raiders are open to letting him go, they can have him. The 49ers should be all over it.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI